Surprise, criticism abound among Japan public over Suga's resignation
"I thought he would stay on (as prime minister) a little longer," said a 35-year-old female nurse in Sapporo on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, who was among those caught off guard by Suga's abrupt announcement.
Suga's intent to step down came amid strong public criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Delta variant rapidly spreading across the country and now 21 out of Japan's 47 prefectures under COVID state of emergency.
He was also criticized for going ahead with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics despite public opposition amid mounting concerns over the spread of the virus.
"Japan lagged behind in securing and distributing vaccines, and the Suga administration did not provide any information (about it)," said Yasuhiko Hirata, chairman of the medical association of Fukuoka city in southwestern Japan.
"If (Suga's government) is going to pursue vaccination policies, I wish he could have better handled the vaccinations rather than (going ahead in) holding the Olympics," said Haruka Honda, 34, who was at a vaccination site for young people in Tokyo's Shibuya district.
Japan so far has refused to relax its 14-day quarantine request for travelers from overseas even as other major economies move to waive such requirements for the vaccinated.
Campaigning for the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor officially began on Friday, with four veteran lawmakers competing for the top position.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of people in Japan believe it is necessary to create legislation to make a lockdown possible in the country, a recent opinion poll suggested Friday.
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda has announced a last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party.
A Japanese-Peruvian man seeking state compensation for mistreatment at the Osaka immigration bureau in 2017 was shown being held face down by a number of officers in security camera footage submitted Wednesday at trial, a lawyer in charge of his case said.
South Korea has announced its first successful test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday started nationwide exercises involving all units for the first time in about 30 years in an attempt to boost deterrence and strengthen its capabilities amid China's ramped-up regional assertiveness.
Japan's embassy in Manila on Tuesday confirmed that its government has received information on possible terror attacks in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that he will back vaccine point man Taro Kono to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
An election to choose the next leader of Japan's ruling party is getting candidates worked up. The term of current Liberal Democratic Party chief and Prime Minister, Suga Yoshihide, ends this month.
North Korea has developed yet another weapon that can put most of Japan within striking distance, this one potentially capable of evading missile defenses and delivering a nuclear bomb to a large chunk of the archipelago.
Japan's coronavirus state of emergency has been extended in many parts of the country, including Tokyo and Osaka, through the end of this month.
Japan's government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Japan’s Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono is the favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the next president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to an opinion poll conducted by Nikkei and TV Tokyo on Sept. 9-11.
Japan's vaccination minister Taro Kono walked the line between his signature reform-minded policies and the conservatism of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday as he formally announced his bid to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency in many parts of the country. It will remain in place for 19 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, until the end of September.