World's Coldest BBQ Festival | Hokkaido
Japan's Extreme North in Hokkaido is home to some super frigid towns like Kitami, Rikubetsu, and Abashiri. In the middle of winter, at night, one town has a massive meat festival -- and it's outdoors in below zero temperatures.
It's the world's coldest BBQ festival with over 2,000 people attending together to grill Kitami's famous pork short rib cuts called Karubi and other meat like wagyu, horumon and sausages.
Hokkaido Driving in Winter | Japan Rental Car Selection
Today we'll talk about driving around Hokkaido in winter and rental car selections in Japan from some car rental companies.
Today we'll talk about driving around Hokkaido in winter and rental car selections in Japan from some car rental companies.
Chanthu becomes low pressure system
Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Chanthu turned into a low pressure system on Saturday afternoon.
Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Chanthu turned into a low pressure system on Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Chanthu batters Japan
People across Japan are bracing for some potentially catastrophic weather. Tropical storm Chanthu has brought driving rain and lashing winds to western and central parts of the country. It made landfall in Kyushu on Friday evening and is barreling to the east.
People across Japan are bracing for some potentially catastrophic weather. Tropical storm Chanthu has brought driving rain and lashing winds to western and central parts of the country. It made landfall in Kyushu on Friday evening and is barreling to the east.
Kyoto City in Japan | Kyoto Drone Footage | 4K UHD
Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is a city on the island of Honshu. It's famous for its numerous classical Buddhist temples, as well as gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.
Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is a city on the island of Honshu. It's famous for its numerous classical Buddhist temples, as well as gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.
Japan message in a bottle washes up in Hawaii ... 37 years later
message in a bottle released 37 years ago by Japanese high school students has been found — around 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away in Hawaii.
message in a bottle released 37 years ago by Japanese high school students has been found — around 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away in Hawaii.
World's Coldest BBQ Festival | Hokkaido
Japan's Extreme North in Hokkaido is home to some super frigid towns like Kitami, Rikubetsu, and Abashiri. In the middle of winter, at night, one town has a massive meat festival -- and it's outdoors in below zero temperatures.
Japan's Extreme North in Hokkaido is home to some super frigid towns like Kitami, Rikubetsu, and Abashiri. In the middle of winter, at night, one town has a massive meat festival -- and it's outdoors in below zero temperatures.
JAL to recycle 100% of airline food waste into fertilizer
Japan Airlines aims to recycle all cooking waste from in-flight meals into fertilizer as part of its sustainability goals.
Japan Airlines aims to recycle all cooking waste from in-flight meals into fertilizer as part of its sustainability goals.
ANA to increase international flights
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Inside Tokyo's CHEAPEST Apartment - $100
Today we are taking a peek inside of Tokyo, Japan's cheapest apartment. At just 9,800 yen per month (or, around $100), this is currently the cheapest apartment available in the central Tokyo area.
Today we are taking a peek inside of Tokyo, Japan's cheapest apartment. At just 9,800 yen per month (or, around $100), this is currently the cheapest apartment available in the central Tokyo area.
"Spirited Away?" I Visit Tokyo Hidden Nature Spot and Eat Japan Traditional Sweets
Only 20 min from Shibuya, 30 min from Shinjuku Station by local trains, Visiting Todoroki Keikoku and Eat Japan traditional sweet and bread!
Only 20 min from Shibuya, 30 min from Shinjuku Station by local trains, Visiting Todoroki Keikoku and Eat Japan traditional sweet and bread!
Typhoon moving over waters south of Okinawa
Weather officials in Japan say Typhoon Chanthu is moving north-northeast over waters south of Okinawa. It is likely to make a close approach to Okinawa's Yaeyama region on Sunday.
Weather officials in Japan say Typhoon Chanthu is moving north-northeast over waters south of Okinawa. It is likely to make a close approach to Okinawa's Yaeyama region on Sunday.
Visiting active volcanoes in Shikotsu-Toya National Park
In this 2-Day trip, we explore the Shikotsu-Toya National Park in Hokkaido.
In this 2-Day trip, we explore the Shikotsu-Toya National Park in Hokkaido.
EU reimposes restrictions on travel from Japan
The European Union says it is removing Japan from its list of countries and regions exempt from restrictions on nonessential travel into the bloc.
The European Union says it is removing Japan from its list of countries and regions exempt from restrictions on nonessential travel into the bloc.
Japan to cut quarantine to 10 days for vaccinated travelers
Japan looks to shorten quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers entering the country from two weeks to 10 days as early as this month, opening the door to easier business travel.
Japan looks to shorten quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers entering the country from two weeks to 10 days as early as this month, opening the door to easier business travel.
Kyoto Tea Shop
This tea shop was part of a Food Tour in Kyoto's Fushimi district
This tea shop was part of a Food Tour in Kyoto's Fushimi district