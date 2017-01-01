Former women's empowerment minister to run for Japan PM post
CNA -- Sep 17
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda has announced a last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party.
Campaigning for the presidency of the LDP kicks off on Sep 17. Whoever wins the vote at the end of the month will become Japan's next prime minister.
Japan trails in easing travel restrictions for vaccinated
Nikkei - Sep 19
Japan so far has refused to relax its 14-day quarantine request for travelers from overseas even as other major economies move to waive such requirements for the vaccinated.
Campaigning for Japanese ruling party's leadership race starts
daijiworld.com - Sep 18
Campaigning for the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor officially began on Friday, with four veteran lawmakers competing for the top position.
Majority believe Japan needs a lockdown law
Japan Times - Sep 18
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of people in Japan believe it is necessary to create legislation to make a lockdown possible in the country, a recent opinion poll suggested Friday.
Former women's empowerment minister to run for Japan PM post
CNA - Sep 17
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda has announced a last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party.
Japan immigration footage shows mistreatment of detained foreigner
Kyodok - Sep 16
A Japanese-Peruvian man seeking state compensation for mistreatment at the Osaka immigration bureau in 2017 was shown being held face down by a number of officers in security camera footage submitted Wednesday at trial, a lawyer in charge of his case said.
S.Korea announces its first successful SLBM test
NHK - Sep 16
South Korea has announced its first successful test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Japan ground troops begin nationwide drills for 1st time in 30 years
Kyodo - Sep 15
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday started nationwide exercises involving all units for the first time in about 30 years in an attempt to boost deterrence and strengthen its capabilities amid China's ramped-up regional assertiveness.
Japan embassy confirms its gov’t received info on possible terror attack in Philippines
GMA News - Sep 15
Japan's embassy in Manila on Tuesday confirmed that its government has received information on possible terror attacks in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.
Koizumi endorses Kono as Japan's next ruling party chief
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that he will back vaccine point man Taro Kono to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Candidates gearing up for LDP leadership
NHK - Sep 15
An election to choose the next leader of Japan's ruling party is getting candidates worked up. The term of current Liberal Democratic Party chief and Prime Minister, Suga Yoshihide, ends this month.
North Korea tests new cruise missiles that put Japan in striking distance
Japan Times - Sep 14
North Korea has developed yet another weapon that can put most of Japan within striking distance, this one potentially capable of evading missile defenses and delivering a nuclear bomb to a large chunk of the archipelago.
Japan's coronavirus state of emergency extended
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's coronavirus state of emergency has been extended in many parts of the country, including Tokyo and Osaka, through the end of this month.
Japan passes 50% vaccination rate, may ease limits in Nov.
AP - Sep 13
Japan's government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Poll shows 27% favor Kono as Japan's next ruling party leader
Nikkei - Sep 12
Japan’s Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono is the favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the next president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to an opinion poll conducted by Nikkei and TV Tokyo on Sept. 9-11.
Japan vaccine czar Taro Kono declares bid to succeed PM Suga
Kyodo - Sep 11
Japan's vaccination minister Taro Kono walked the line between his signature reform-minded policies and the conservatism of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday as he formally announced his bid to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Japan govt. extends coronavirus state of emergency
NHK - Sep 10
Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency in many parts of the country. It will remain in place for 19 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, until the end of September.
