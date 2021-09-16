Princess Mako's partner Kei Komuro plans return from U.S. ahead of wedding

Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother.

The Imperial Household Agency is considering holding a joint press conference for the princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, and Komuro, both 29, upon his return from the United States, where he currently lives. The couple are preparing to register their marriage in October, according to a government source.

Komuro will be coming back to Japan for the first time since he left for New York in August 2018 to study at Fordham University’s law school, from which he graduated earlier this year.

The couple’s wedding has been postponed for about three years following a string of reports about a financial squabble Komuro’s mother was in with a former fiance over ¥4 million in monetary support, including money spent on Komuro’ education.

The agency is planning to forgo the usual rites associated with imperial family members’ weddings, such as an official engagement ceremony called Nosai no Gi, in which the families of the betrothed exchange gifts, and a Choken no Gi event to officially meet with the emperor and empress prior to marriage.