Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.

James May Becomes a Samurai Warrior | James May: Our Man in Japan

The Grand Tour - Sep 19

Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan. Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.

Lycra EROTICA?! Introducing Zentai, Japan’s Latest Cosplay Fetish

Channel 4 - Sep 18

What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish! What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!

Johnny Depp film sees Minamata pollution issue as cautionary tale

Kyodo - Sep 18

For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations. For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations.

Princess Mako's partner Kei Komuro plans return from U.S. ahead of wedding

Japan Times - Sep 17

Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother. Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother.

Music Making Of Japan

HUMANKIND - Sep 17

Music composed and produced by Arnaud Roy for Amplitude Studios. Music composed and produced by Arnaud Roy for Amplitude Studios.

Vending machine offers edible insects

NHK - Sep 16

Foods with insect extracts and edible insects are being sold in vending machines across Japan. Foods with insect extracts and edible insects are being sold in vending machines across Japan.

World's oldest woman celebrated in Fukuoka

NHK - Sep 15

A 118-year-old Japanese woman was celebrated ahead of Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. She is recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records. A 118-year-old Japanese woman was celebrated ahead of Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. She is recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records.

Osaka pachinko parlor used as vaccination site

Japan Today - Sep 15

A pachinko parlor in Osaka was used as a site for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday. A pachinko parlor in Osaka was used as a site for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday.

Three years after Hokkaido quake, hard-hit communities facing depopulation

Japan Times - Sep 14

Three years have passed since a massive earthquake struck Hokkaido’s eastern Iburi region, killing 44 people, but some hard-hit areas are still suffering from the aftermath of the disaster in the form of depopulation. Three years have passed since a massive earthquake struck Hokkaido’s eastern Iburi region, killing 44 people, but some hard-hit areas are still suffering from the aftermath of the disaster in the form of depopulation.

Japanese violinist wins top Munich prize

NHK - Sep 13

Japanese violinist, Okamoto Seiji, won the top prize at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. Japanese violinist, Okamoto Seiji, won the top prize at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

Being An American Pornstar in Japan

Asian Boss - Sep 12

We sat down with June Lovejoy to find out what’s it like being an American in the Japanese JAV industry. We sat down with June Lovejoy to find out what’s it like being an American in the Japanese JAV industry.

The Insane Finances of the Modern Japanese Emperor

How Money Works - Sep 11

The immediate royal family has over 1,000 staff working for them directly. The immediate royal family has over 1,000 staff working for them directly.

Homeless lady with her pet cat in Tokyo

Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 11

Documentary in Asakusa. Gon-chan is really cute cat(〃ω〃) Documentary in Asakusa. Gon-chan is really cute cat(〃ω〃)

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing mother on Kobe street

Japan Today - Sep 10

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old mother in Kobe last week. Police said the man then tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the neck. A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old mother in Kobe last week. Police said the man then tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.

Three Vietnamese arrested over fake bill use

NHK - Sep 09

Police in Tokyo have arrested three Vietnamese people on suspicion of using counterfeit 10,000 yen banknotes. The bills resemble an old version that features a portrait of ancient Prince Shotoku. Police in Tokyo have arrested three Vietnamese people on suspicion of using counterfeit 10,000 yen banknotes. The bills resemble an old version that features a portrait of ancient Prince Shotoku.