OCHAZUKE | 3 types of Rice in Green tea
Kimono Mom -- Sep 19
Today we madeOcha-zuke. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
OCHAZUKE | 3 types of Rice in Green tea
Kimono Mom - Sep 19
Today we madeOcha-zuke. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
Kimono Mom - Sep 19
Today we madeOcha-zuke. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
If you keep telling your kids that veges are delicious
Kimono Mom - Sep 18
The vegetables her grandmother sends her are the best in the world!
Kimono Mom - Sep 18
The vegetables her grandmother sends her are the best in the world!
More schools in Japan adopting genderless options
Japan Times - Sep 15
Genderless options are increasingly finding their way into schools in Japan, easing pressure on students to conform to norms and stereotypes.
Japan Times - Sep 15
Genderless options are increasingly finding their way into schools in Japan, easing pressure on students to conform to norms and stereotypes.
Number of centenarians in Japan tops 86,000
NHK - Sep 15
A government survey has shown that the number of centenarians in Japan has hit a record high of more than 86,000.
NHK - Sep 15
A government survey has shown that the number of centenarians in Japan has hit a record high of more than 86,000.
Real Japanese you need to know for Japanese bar, restaurant
Miku Real Japanese - Sep 13
Do you want to become fluent fast?
Miku Real Japanese - Sep 13
Do you want to become fluent fast?
Mackerel with Miso | Saba no Misoni | Japanese Recipe
Kimono Mom - Sep 12
Today we made Miso Mackerel. It's simmered mackerel with miso paste, and is one of the most popular homemade food in Japan. It's easy to make with ingredients that are available anywhere in the world.
Kimono Mom - Sep 12
Today we made Miso Mackerel. It's simmered mackerel with miso paste, and is one of the most popular homemade food in Japan. It's easy to make with ingredients that are available anywhere in the world.
What DYING in Japan is Like | Japanese Funerals 101
Ryotaro's Japan - Sep 12
Everybody dies. I haven’t given it a go just yet but I know a little bit about the traditions around death and funerals here in Japan.
Ryotaro's Japan - Sep 12
Everybody dies. I haven’t given it a go just yet but I know a little bit about the traditions around death and funerals here in Japan.
5 Horror Stories From Japan
Swamp Dweller - Sep 11
Japan has some very strange and downright terrifying horror stories!
Swamp Dweller - Sep 11
Japan has some very strange and downright terrifying horror stories!
Coronavirus cases rising among children in Tokyo even as wave subsides
Japan Times - Sep 11
Cases of COVID-19 among children have been increasing in Tokyo, experts have warned, even as total cases continue to decline.
Japan Times - Sep 11
Cases of COVID-19 among children have been increasing in Tokyo, experts have warned, even as total cases continue to decline.
Mothers in Japan feeling greater stress during pandemic, survey finds
Japan Times - Sep 07
Mothers raising children are feeling more stress due to the coronavirus pandemic than men or women without kids, as the health crisis has limited their opportunity to go out and chat with other mothers, according to a private survey released Monday.
Japan Times - Sep 07
Mothers raising children are feeling more stress due to the coronavirus pandemic than men or women without kids, as the health crisis has limited their opportunity to go out and chat with other mothers, according to a private survey released Monday.
If Japanese People Insult You Instead Of Saying Thank You
Sora The Troll - Sep 07
Japanese people are known for being polite. But what if they are this savage in real life?
Sora The Troll - Sep 07
Japanese people are known for being polite. But what if they are this savage in real life?
Perfect TEMPURA Batter at Home | Japanese Recipe
Champ's Japanese Kitchen - Sep 07
A lot of Japanese people don’t like deep-frying tempura at home because of how much oil splashes in the kitchen- so today I thought I’d take the opportunity to show you my own healthier version that you don’t need to deep-fry!
Champ's Japanese Kitchen - Sep 07
A lot of Japanese people don’t like deep-frying tempura at home because of how much oil splashes in the kitchen- so today I thought I’d take the opportunity to show you my own healthier version that you don’t need to deep-fry!
Japanese artist crafts stunning cardboard creations from old boxes
South China Morning Post - Sep 03
Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates detailed sculptures of fighter jets and anime robots out of little more than cardboard boxes and glue.
South China Morning Post - Sep 03
Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates detailed sculptures of fighter jets and anime robots out of little more than cardboard boxes and glue.
Uber Eats Japan halts hiring of foreign students for food delivery
Kyodok - Sep 02
The operator of the Uber Eats food delivery service in Japan has stopped hiring new overseas students, a company official said Thursday, after facing allegations that it illegally employed overstayers last year.
Kyodok - Sep 02
The operator of the Uber Eats food delivery service in Japan has stopped hiring new overseas students, a company official said Thursday, after facing allegations that it illegally employed overstayers last year.
School is back in Japan, but COVID-19 is keeping some children at home
Japan Times - Sep 01
With the beginning of the new semester, schools in Japan are heading into uncharted waters as they battle a delta-driven explosion in COVID-19 cases, prompting some parents to decide not to send their children back to the classroom.
Japan Times - Sep 01
With the beginning of the new semester, schools in Japan are heading into uncharted waters as they battle a delta-driven explosion in COVID-19 cases, prompting some parents to decide not to send their children back to the classroom.