Japan's elderly population hits record high
The survey was conducted ahead of the Respect for the Aged Day national holiday on Monday.
The internal affairs ministry estimates that, as of Wednesday, the elderly population was 36.4 million, up 220,000 from last year.
The ministry says the ratio of elderly people to the overall population was 29.1 percent, marking a rise of 0.3 percentage points. Japan's total population fell by 510,000 from last year.
UN data shows this proportion is the largest in the world, and is more than five percentage points higher than Italy's 23.6 percent, the second highest.
Of the elderly people in Japan, 15.83 million were male and 20.57 million were female.
The ministry also says the number of elderly workers in Japan rose for 17 consecutive years to reach 9.06 million last year, or 13.6 percent of the total workforce, which is also a record high.
The ratio of workers aged 65 or older to all elderly people rose for nine consecutive years to reach 25.1 percent, the highest ratio among the major countries.
NHK - Sep 20
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their ratio to the overall population, are both at record highs.
Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 20
Should Japan's food traditions be preserved?
Kimono Mom - Sep 19
Today we madeOcha-zuke. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
Kimono Mom - Sep 18
The vegetables her grandmother sends her are the best in the world!
Japan Times - Sep 15
Genderless options are increasingly finding their way into schools in Japan, easing pressure on students to conform to norms and stereotypes.
NHK - Sep 15
A government survey has shown that the number of centenarians in Japan has hit a record high of more than 86,000.
Miku Real Japanese - Sep 13
Do you want to become fluent fast?
Kimono Mom - Sep 12
Today we made Miso Mackerel. It's simmered mackerel with miso paste, and is one of the most popular homemade food in Japan. It's easy to make with ingredients that are available anywhere in the world.
Ryotaro's Japan - Sep 12
Everybody dies. I haven’t given it a go just yet but I know a little bit about the traditions around death and funerals here in Japan.
Swamp Dweller - Sep 11
Japan has some very strange and downright terrifying horror stories!
Japan Times - Sep 11
Cases of COVID-19 among children have been increasing in Tokyo, experts have warned, even as total cases continue to decline.
Japan Times - Sep 07
Mothers raising children are feeling more stress due to the coronavirus pandemic than men or women without kids, as the health crisis has limited their opportunity to go out and chat with other mothers, according to a private survey released Monday.
Sora The Troll - Sep 07
Japanese people are known for being polite. But what if they are this savage in real life?
Champ's Japanese Kitchen - Sep 07
A lot of Japanese people don’t like deep-frying tempura at home because of how much oil splashes in the kitchen- so today I thought I’d take the opportunity to show you my own healthier version that you don’t need to deep-fry!
South China Morning Post - Sep 03
Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates detailed sculptures of fighter jets and anime robots out of little more than cardboard boxes and glue.
Kyodok - Sep 02
The operator of the Uber Eats food delivery service in Japan has stopped hiring new overseas students, a company official said Thursday, after facing allegations that it illegally employed overstayers last year.