Homeless life in Japan
Dark side of Japan Yuki -- Sep 20
How to survive in today's world in Asakusa Sumida river Tokyo.
17-year-old boy will not be prosecuted over 6-year-old sister’s death
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving body of newborn in Tokyo toilet bowl
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
Homeless life in Japan
19-year-old woman arrested over theft of Y13 mil watch on 'papa-katsu' date
Japan Today - Sep 20
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa katsu date.
James May Becomes a Samurai Warrior | James May: Our Man in Japan
The Grand Tour - Sep 19
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.
Lycra EROTICA?! Introducing Zentai, Japan’s Latest Cosplay Fetish
Channel 4 - Sep 18
What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!
Johnny Depp film sees Minamata pollution issue as cautionary tale
Kyodo - Sep 18
For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations.
Princess Mako's partner Kei Komuro plans return from U.S. ahead of wedding
Japan Times - Sep 17
Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother.
Music Making Of Japan
HUMANKIND - Sep 17
Music composed and produced by Arnaud Roy for Amplitude Studios.
Vending machine offers edible insects
NHK - Sep 16
Foods with insect extracts and edible insects are being sold in vending machines across Japan.
World's oldest woman celebrated in Fukuoka
NHK - Sep 15
A 118-year-old Japanese woman was celebrated ahead of Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. She is recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records.
Osaka pachinko parlor used as vaccination site
Japan Today - Sep 15
A pachinko parlor in Osaka was used as a site for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday.
Three years after Hokkaido quake, hard-hit communities facing depopulation
Japan Times - Sep 14
Three years have passed since a massive earthquake struck Hokkaido’s eastern Iburi region, killing 44 people, but some hard-hit areas are still suffering from the aftermath of the disaster in the form of depopulation.
Japanese violinist wins top Munich prize
NHK - Sep 13
Japanese violinist, Okamoto Seiji, won the top prize at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.
Being An American Pornstar in Japan
Asian Boss - Sep 12
We sat down with June Lovejoy to find out what’s it like being an American in the Japanese JAV industry.
The Insane Finances of the Modern Japanese Emperor
How Money Works - Sep 11
The immediate royal family has over 1,000 staff working for them directly.
