Why is there WASABI in sushi?
Should Japan's food traditions be preserved?
Elementary school teacher arrested after leaving smartphone in girls changing room
Japan Today - Sep 21
Japan is no stranger to unfortunate crimes of perversion, but typically when the perpetrator is caught, they’re honest about what they did and why.
Experts reach out to Japanese youths to debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths
Japan Times - Sep 21
Will vaccines against COVID-19 cause infertility in women? Or will a dose make someone sick because the live coronavirus is inside the shot? After all, aren’t the vaccines unsafe because they were developed too quickly?
OECD: Japan lowest in women studying science
NHK - Sep 21
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released an annual report titled "Education at a Glance." Its data showed that among its member countries, Japan had the lowest ratio of female entrants into tertiary education studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 2019.
Japan's elderly population hits record high
NHK - Sep 20
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their ratio to the overall population, are both at record highs.
OCHAZUKE | 3 types of Rice in Green tea
Kimono Mom - Sep 19
Today we madeOcha-zuke. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
If you keep telling your kids that veges are delicious
Kimono Mom - Sep 18
The vegetables her grandmother sends her are the best in the world!
More schools in Japan adopting genderless options
Japan Times - Sep 15
Genderless options are increasingly finding their way into schools in Japan, easing pressure on students to conform to norms and stereotypes.
Number of centenarians in Japan tops 86,000
NHK - Sep 15
A government survey has shown that the number of centenarians in Japan has hit a record high of more than 86,000.
Real Japanese you need to know for Japanese bar, restaurant
Miku Real Japanese - Sep 13
Do you want to become fluent fast?
Mackerel with Miso | Saba no Misoni | Japanese Recipe
Kimono Mom - Sep 12
Today we made Miso Mackerel. It's simmered mackerel with miso paste, and is one of the most popular homemade food in Japan. It's easy to make with ingredients that are available anywhere in the world.
What DYING in Japan is Like | Japanese Funerals 101
Ryotaro's Japan - Sep 12
Everybody dies. I haven’t given it a go just yet but I know a little bit about the traditions around death and funerals here in Japan.
5 Horror Stories From Japan
Swamp Dweller - Sep 11
Japan has some very strange and downright terrifying horror stories!
Coronavirus cases rising among children in Tokyo even as wave subsides
Japan Times - Sep 11
Cases of COVID-19 among children have been increasing in Tokyo, experts have warned, even as total cases continue to decline.
Mothers in Japan feeling greater stress during pandemic, survey finds
Japan Times - Sep 07
Mothers raising children are feeling more stress due to the coronavirus pandemic than men or women without kids, as the health crisis has limited their opportunity to go out and chat with other mothers, according to a private survey released Monday.
If Japanese People Insult You Instead Of Saying Thank You
Sora The Troll - Sep 07
Japanese people are known for being polite. But what if they are this savage in real life?
