17-year-old boy will not be prosecuted over 6-year-old sister’s death
The court ruled that due to extenuating circumstances, such as parental neglect on the part of the siblings’ mother – who was absent from home for seven days prior to the girl’s death – the boy was placed under enormous strain in looking after his sister, Sankei Shimbun reported. Instead, the court said the boy will be sent to a juvenile rehabilitation center.
The teenager was accused of kicking his sister several times in the stomach and back at their home between late July and Aug 1. The boy asked a neighbor to contact the police at around 9:40 a.m. on Aug 1. He claimed that his sister had fallen from a jungle gym at the park. The girl was found collapsed there and died in hospital due to traumatic shock later that day. Police launched an investigation into the girl’s death after being contacted by the hospital.
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 20
Japan Today - Sep 20
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa katsu date.
The Grand Tour - Sep 19
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.
Channel 4 - Sep 18
What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!
Kyodo - Sep 18
For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations.
Japan Times - Sep 17
Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother.
HUMANKIND - Sep 17
NHK - Sep 16
Foods with insect extracts and edible insects are being sold in vending machines across Japan.
NHK - Sep 15
A 118-year-old Japanese woman was celebrated ahead of Respect for the Aged Day in Japan. She is recognized as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records.
Japan Today - Sep 15
A pachinko parlor in Osaka was used as a site for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 14
Three years have passed since a massive earthquake struck Hokkaido’s eastern Iburi region, killing 44 people, but some hard-hit areas are still suffering from the aftermath of the disaster in the form of depopulation.
NHK - Sep 13
Japanese violinist, Okamoto Seiji, won the top prize at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.
Asian Boss - Sep 12
We sat down with June Lovejoy to find out what’s it like being an American in the Japanese JAV industry.
How Money Works - Sep 11
The immediate royal family has over 1,000 staff working for them directly.