Elementary school teacher arrested after leaving smartphone in girls changing room

Japan is no stranger to unfortunate crimes of perversion, but typically when the perpetrator is caught, they’re honest about what they did and why.

For example, the man who peed in a coworker’s drink bottle because he liked her confessed that… well, he peed in her bottle because he liked her.

But sometimes they don’t want to admit what they’ve done, such as what happened with a recent case at an elementary school in Gunma Prefecture.

Hirotoshi Ono, a 28-year-old male teacher who worked at the school, was arrested for leaving his smartphone in the girls changing room and recording with it. It was apparently hidden inside the cover of a dictionary, and police investigated after being contacted by the school principal.

While Ono has admitted to leaving the smartphone inside the girls changing room, he also said this regarding why he did it: “I put it there in case there were any problems in the changing room.”