The Most Beautiful images of the harvest moon in TOKYO, JAPAN
TBS NEWS -- Sep 22
ＴＢＳのカメラマンが撮影する中秋の名月。今年は８年ぶりに十五夜で満月となりました。
箱根の仙石原からススキと満月。 東京都墨田区からはスカイツリーと満月。
Japan's land prices fell for second straight year amid pandemic
Japan Times - Sep 22
The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 has fallen 0.4% since a year earlier, for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 has fallen 0.4% since a year earlier, for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
Japan's Plan To Dominate Space Travel
Behind Asia - Sep 22
The future of travel is within reach, and there is no other country in Asia than Japan that's aiming to become the global hub for space travel.
Behind Asia - Sep 22
The future of travel is within reach, and there is no other country in Asia than Japan that's aiming to become the global hub for space travel.
Japan eyes at least partly lifting of COVID-19 emergency at end of month
Japan Times - Sep 22
The central government is leaning toward at least partially lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, at the end of the month as scheduled, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
The central government is leaning toward at least partially lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, at the end of the month as scheduled, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.
Emperor harvests rice at Imperial Palace
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.
The Most Beautiful images of the harvest moon in TOKYO, JAPAN
TBS NEWS - Sep 22
ＴＢＳのカメラマンが撮影する中秋の名月。今年は８年ぶりに十五夜で満月となりました。
TBS NEWS - Sep 22
ＴＢＳのカメラマンが撮影する中秋の名月。今年は８年ぶりに十五夜で満月となりました。
Subaru plans to sell automated cars for use on ordinary roads in late 2020s
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
Newest footage of Tokyo's volcanic island unveiled
Nippon TV News 24 Japan - Sep 22
Japan's Environment Ministry unveils the newest footage of Tokyo's volcanic island Nishinoshima.
Nippon TV News 24 Japan - Sep 22
Japan's Environment Ministry unveils the newest footage of Tokyo's volcanic island Nishinoshima.
Elementary school teacher arrested after leaving smartphone in girls changing room
Japan Today - Sep 21
Japan is no stranger to unfortunate crimes of perversion, but typically when the perpetrator is caught, they’re honest about what they did and why.
Japan Today - Sep 21
Japan is no stranger to unfortunate crimes of perversion, but typically when the perpetrator is caught, they’re honest about what they did and why.
107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest
Japan Today - Sep 21
Two Japanese sisters have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living identical twins, aged 107 years and 330 days, the organization said Monday.
Japan Today - Sep 21
Two Japanese sisters have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living identical twins, aged 107 years and 330 days, the organization said Monday.
17-year-old boy will not be prosecuted over 6-year-old sister’s death
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving body of newborn in Tokyo toilet bowl
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
WeWork Japan weighs move away from leases in expansion push
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
Kyoto is facing bankruptcy. What happens now?
Japan Times - Sep 21
KYOTO – The ancient capital of Kyoto has long been a tourist mecca, attracting domestic and international travelers to its World Heritage-designated temples, shrines and rock gardens.
Japan Times - Sep 21
KYOTO – The ancient capital of Kyoto has long been a tourist mecca, attracting domestic and international travelers to its World Heritage-designated temples, shrines and rock gardens.
Experts reach out to Japanese youths to debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths
Japan Times - Sep 21
Will vaccines against COVID-19 cause infertility in women? Or will a dose make someone sick because the live coronavirus is inside the shot? After all, aren’t the vaccines unsafe because they were developed too quickly?
Japan Times - Sep 21
Will vaccines against COVID-19 cause infertility in women? Or will a dose make someone sick because the live coronavirus is inside the shot? After all, aren’t the vaccines unsafe because they were developed too quickly?
OECD: Japan lowest in women studying science
NHK - Sep 21
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released an annual report titled "Education at a Glance." Its data showed that among its member countries, Japan had the lowest ratio of female entrants into tertiary education studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 2019.
NHK - Sep 21
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released an annual report titled "Education at a Glance." Its data showed that among its member countries, Japan had the lowest ratio of female entrants into tertiary education studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 2019.
Kyoto | Minecraft Build The Earth
Hun3tr - Sep 20
This is the cinematic showcase of Kyoto, Japan built by the PippenFTS YouTube group.
Hun3tr - Sep 20
This is the cinematic showcase of Kyoto, Japan built by the PippenFTS YouTube group.