Emperor harvests rice at Imperial Palace

Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.

The Emperor reaped 20 plants with a sickle on Tuesday. He had planted two varieties of rice in the roughly 240-square-meter paddy in May.

The rice plants are said to have grown well despite a lack of sunshine in the early summer.

Emperor Naruhito took over the planting and harvesting of rice from his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated in 2019.

The harvested rice will be used in ceremonies at the palace.