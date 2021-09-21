Subaru plans to sell automated cars for use on ordinary roads in late 2020s
Several automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co., already offer level-2 autonomous vehicles for use on expressways. But developing such vehicles to run on ordinary roads has been a challenge, due to the need to respond to unexpected scenarios such as pedestrians’ movements in order to avoid accidents.
Subaru plans to develop a next-generation system using its EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and artificial intelligence to recognize a traffic lane even when the white line on the roads cannot be seen.
Level-2 technologies allow drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel under certain conditions, but drivers are still required to monitor the vehicle’s driving at all times.
Earlier this year, Toyota launched new models of its luxury sedan Lexus LS and hydrogen-powered Mirai that are equipped with level-2 assistant technologies.
In March, Honda Motor Co. launched the revamped Legend sedan in Japan with level-3 autonomous technology — becoming the world’s first vehicle on sale to allow the driver to engage in different tasks, such as reading and watching TV, when the car is driving in certain conditions, including congested traffic on expressways.
Japan Times - Sep 22
The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 has fallen 0.4% since a year earlier, for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
NHK - Sep 20
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle.
Japan Today - Sep 20
It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district.
Kyodo - Sep 18
A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday.
NHK - Sep 17
US information technology giant Google has launched its News Showcase service in Japan, enabling users to view news content provided by more than 40 publishers in the country.
Reuters - Sep 17
Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened.
WION - Sep 15
We're in a sign that corporate spending is perking up despite a wider hit to the economy from the pandemic of Coronavirus. Japan's core machinery orders have risen in July after a dip.
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's largest travel agency, JTB Corporation, has sold its headquarters and another building as it suffers from a prolonged travel slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 14
Internet platform businesses like Google and Amazon, you would think, necessarily compete in a global market that spans national boundaries.
Japan Times - Sep 14
Australia’s competition regulator on Monday denied approval for an agreement between Qantas Airways Ltd. and Japan Airlines Co. to coordinate flights between Australia and Japan, saying it would reduce competition when coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted and international travel resumes.
Japan Times - Sep 13
After years of shock-and-awe stimulus, the Bank of Japan is quietly rolling back radical policies introduced by its bold chief Haruhiko Kuroda and pioneering controversial new measures that blur the lines between central banking and politics.
Business Insider - Sep 12
Grown in just one country in the world, one bunch of these Japanese grapes can sell for $90 to $450.
NHK - Sep 12
Sources say major Japanese mobile phone carrier KDDI is working with US venture firm SpaceX to launch a satellite communications service as early as next year.