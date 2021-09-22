Monkey caught at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

A monkey has been caught on the premises of Haneda Airport in Tokyo. It is believed to be wild.

An airport worker saw the monkey in an aircraft hangar at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The monkey then moved to a nearby building owned by Japan Airlines. It entered a room that is used to repair aircraft parts.

The animal was caught there by police officers about five hours later. No one was injured.

Aircraft components in the room were not damaged. But wires on equipment used for repairs were bitten.

The worker who notified authorities expressed shock that the monkey had found its way into an airport in Tokyo.

It is unclear whether the captured animal is the monkey that has been seen around Tokyo repeatedly since last month.

The monkey's fate will be determined by officials in Ota Ward. That is where the airport is located.