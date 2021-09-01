Princess Mako's boyfriend to return to Japan on Sept. 27 ahead of marriage

Kei Komuro, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Princess Mako, will likely return to Japan next Monday from the United States where he has been living, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, ahead of their planned marriage.

Komuro is expected to meet the 29-year-old princess, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, and prepare for a press conference after roughly two weeks of coronavirus quarantine, the sources said.

The couple are planning to register their marriage as early as next month.