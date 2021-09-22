Komeito proposes Y100,000 handout for residents under 19
Japan Times -- Sep 23
Komeito, a member of Japan’s ruling coalition, Tuesday released its first set of policy pledges for the upcoming general election, including a Y100,000 cash handout for those under age 19.
The party hopes to include the cash benefit in a fresh coalition agreement it plans to conclude with its partner, the Liberal Democratic Party, after the LDP elects its new leader Sept. 29.
Komeito aims to secure necessary funds for the measure under a supplementary budget expected to be drawn up after this autumn’s Lower House election.
The policy pledges, which cover the areas of child rearing and education, were announced by Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi.
Yamaguchi stressed the need for additional assistance to child-rearing households facing heavier financial burdens amid the prolonged coronavirus crisis.
公明党の山口代表は、次の衆議院選挙の公約として18歳までのすべての子どもに１人あたり10万円を給付することを掲げると、発表しました。対象者はおよそ1,980万人で、新型コロナの影響で子育て世帯の支出が増加傾向にあることから、所得制限を設けないとしています。また給付の方法は現金のほか、ポイントの活用を含めて今後、検討したいとしています。 - テレ東BIZ
China’s military expansion could threaten Japan’s peace and prosperity, PM Yoshihide Suga warns
China’s rapidly growing military influence and unilateral changing of the status quo could present a risk to Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday ahead of the first Quad summit.
Japan eyes at least partly lifting of COVID-19 emergency at end of month
The central government is leaning toward at least partially lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, at the end of the month as scheduled, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.
Japan trails in easing travel restrictions for vaccinated
Japan so far has refused to relax its 14-day quarantine request for travelers from overseas even as other major economies move to waive such requirements for the vaccinated.
Campaigning for Japanese ruling party's leadership race starts
Campaigning for the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor officially began on Friday, with four veteran lawmakers competing for the top position.
Majority believe Japan needs a lockdown law
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of people in Japan believe it is necessary to create legislation to make a lockdown possible in the country, a recent opinion poll suggested Friday.
Former women's empowerment minister to run for Japan PM post
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda has announced a last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party.
Japan immigration footage shows mistreatment of detained foreigner
A Japanese-Peruvian man seeking state compensation for mistreatment at the Osaka immigration bureau in 2017 was shown being held face down by a number of officers in security camera footage submitted Wednesday at trial, a lawyer in charge of his case said.
S.Korea announces its first successful SLBM test
South Korea has announced its first successful test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Japan ground troops begin nationwide drills for 1st time in 30 years
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday started nationwide exercises involving all units for the first time in about 30 years in an attempt to boost deterrence and strengthen its capabilities amid China's ramped-up regional assertiveness.
Japan embassy confirms its gov’t received info on possible terror attack in Philippines
Japan's embassy in Manila on Tuesday confirmed that its government has received information on possible terror attacks in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.
Koizumi endorses Kono as Japan's next ruling party chief
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that he will back vaccine point man Taro Kono to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Candidates gearing up for LDP leadership
An election to choose the next leader of Japan's ruling party is getting candidates worked up. The term of current Liberal Democratic Party chief and Prime Minister, Suga Yoshihide, ends this month.
North Korea tests new cruise missiles that put Japan in striking distance
North Korea has developed yet another weapon that can put most of Japan within striking distance, this one potentially capable of evading missile defenses and delivering a nuclear bomb to a large chunk of the archipelago.
Japan's coronavirus state of emergency extended
Japan's coronavirus state of emergency has been extended in many parts of the country, including Tokyo and Osaka, through the end of this month.
Japan passes 50% vaccination rate, may ease limits in Nov.
Japan's government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
