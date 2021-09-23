Japanese companies want to win back their battery-making edge
His Nobel-prizewinning research led to the first commercial lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery. These now power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. But the Japanese firms that, building on Mr Yoshino’s work, dominated the Li-ion business early on have lost their edge. CATL, China’s battery giant, and the energy arm of LG, a South Korean group, have eclipsed Japan’s Panasonic as the world’s largest suppliers of ev batteries. Others are catching up in the production of materials and components.
Japanese battery-makers want to regain their rightful place at the head of the pack. To do so they are betting on solid-state batteries. These still shuttle lithium ions between the anode and the cathode to charge and discharge, but the electrolyte where this shuttling happens is solid not liquid. That makes the batteries more stable and potentially more powerful. It also dispenses with the need for bulky cooling systems, required for fast-charging Li-ion systems. Cars equipped with solid-state batteries could be lighter, which increases range.
economist.com - Sep 24
When Yoshino Akira, a Japanese chemist, worked on rechargeable batteries in the 1980s, it was with a view to powering portable devices.
JapanNutrition.com - Sep 23
A startup that has edited the genes of red sea bream so that they produce a thicker fillet has announced plans to start selling the fish in Japan.
Behind Asia - Sep 22
The future of travel is within reach, and there is no other country in Asia than Japan that's aiming to become the global hub for space travel.
Nippon TV News 24 Japan - Sep 22
Japan's Environment Ministry unveils the newest footage of Tokyo's volcanic island Nishinoshima.
Noal Farm - Sep 20
The highly toxic puffer fish, or fugu, is the most dangerous meal you can have in Japan. In Japan, eating poisonous puffer fish (fugu) has been likened to thrill-seeking but have a non-toxic farmed version catch on.
Japan Times - Sep 18
Before the end of the year, Japan could start giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who are at least eight months removed from their second doses.
The Guardian - Sep 17
Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, more than 1m tonnes of radioactive water has been building up at the power plant in central Japan.
NHK - Sep 15
Genome-edited tomatoes are set to appear on dining tables in Japan. It is the first time that genome-edited food will be sold and shipped to consumers in Japan.
Japan Times - Sep 15
Japan has given first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 63.6% of its population, surpassing the U.S. in the proportion of those who have had at least one shot of the vaccine despite starting months behind.
NHK - Sep 13
Japanese astronaut Hoshide Akihiko has completed a spacewalk out of the International Space Station, his first in the current mission and fourth overall. He currently serves as commander of the ISS.
Kyodo - Sep 12
Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Saturday he wants the cardboard beds athletes slept on at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be made available for COVID-19 patients.
NHK - Sep 11
A team including Japanese researchers has been awarded an Ig Nobel Prize for studying how pedestrians distracted by smartphones can disrupt the orderly movement of crowds.
akidearest - Sep 11
This robot tries to solve my problems.
healthday.com - Sep 11
For men and women in Japan, eating peanuts is associated with reduced risk of ischemic stroke and cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Stroke.
wsoctv.com - Sep 10
Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying out the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, an International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday.
nationalgeographic.com - Sep 10
More than a decade after “The Cove” revealed the cruelty behind the practice, Taiji fishermen continue to round up dolphins to supply aquariums and marine parks.