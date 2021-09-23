JR East drops plans to track ex-convicts using facial recognition
Japan Times -- Sep 24
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has suspended the addition of released prisoners to its list of people tracked at its train stations by security cameras using facial recognition technology, after it started the practice this summer, it was learned Wednesday.
JR East suspended the tracking due to concerns over invasions of privacy raised from outside the company, company officials said.
According to JR East, the cameras were set up at its stations in July as part of strengthened security for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Those subject to JR East's tracking were suspicious people wandering around stations, wanted suspects and released prisoners and parolees who had committed serious crimes at the company's stations and inside its trains.
JR East received information on the discharged prisoners and others from the Public Prosecutors Office under a system that notifies victims and managers of places where a crime occurred of a perpetrator's release from prison.
Apple's iPhone 13 goes on sale in Japan
NHK - Sep 25
Apple's latest version of its iPhone has gone on sale in Japan.
NHK - Sep 25
Apple's latest version of its iPhone has gone on sale in Japan.
Apple announces new settlement with Japan allowing developers to link to external websites
californianewstimes.com - Sep 24
Apple has settled with Japanese regulators to allow developers of “reader” apps to link to their own websites to manage their user accounts. This change will take effect in early 2022.
californianewstimes.com - Sep 24
Apple has settled with Japanese regulators to allow developers of “reader” apps to link to their own websites to manage their user accounts. This change will take effect in early 2022.
JR East drops plans to track ex-convicts using facial recognition
Japan Times - Sep 24
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has suspended the addition of released prisoners to its list of people tracked at its train stations by security cameras using facial recognition technology, after it started the practice this summer, it was learned Wednesday.
Japan Times - Sep 24
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has suspended the addition of released prisoners to its list of people tracked at its train stations by security cameras using facial recognition technology, after it started the practice this summer, it was learned Wednesday.
Japanese apparel firms in dilemma over Xinjiang cotton
Japan Times - Sep 24
Major Japanese apparel makers and other companies are in a dilemma over Xinjiang cotton, considered one of the best cottons in the world.
Japan Times - Sep 24
Major Japanese apparel makers and other companies are in a dilemma over Xinjiang cotton, considered one of the best cottons in the world.
Japan's land prices fell for second straight year amid pandemic
Japan Times - Sep 22
The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 has fallen 0.4% since a year earlier, for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 has fallen 0.4% since a year earlier, for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
Subaru plans to sell automated cars for use on ordinary roads in late 2020s
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
WeWork Japan weighs move away from leases in expansion push
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
Cup Noodle marks 50th anniversary
NHK - Sep 20
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle.
NHK - Sep 20
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle.
Uniqlo opens its first-ever cafe at newly revamped Ginza store
Japan Today - Sep 20
It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district.
Japan Today - Sep 20
It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district.
Woman chips tooth eating McDonald's Japan burger containing metal
Kyodo - Sep 18
A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday.
Kyodo - Sep 18
A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday.
Google launches news content service in Japan
NHK - Sep 17
US information technology giant Google has launched its News Showcase service in Japan, enabling users to view news content provided by more than 40 publishers in the country.
NHK - Sep 17
US information technology giant Google has launched its News Showcase service in Japan, enabling users to view news content provided by more than 40 publishers in the country.
Japan export growth cools as supply chain stalls
Reuters - Sep 17
Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened.
Reuters - Sep 17
Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened.
Japan's machinery orders rebound in sign of capex recovery
WION - Sep 15
We're in a sign that corporate spending is perking up despite a wider hit to the economy from the pandemic of Coronavirus. Japan's core machinery orders have risen in July after a dip.
WION - Sep 15
We're in a sign that corporate spending is perking up despite a wider hit to the economy from the pandemic of Coronavirus. Japan's core machinery orders have risen in July after a dip.
JTB sells headquarters amid COVID travel slump
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's largest travel agency, JTB Corporation, has sold its headquarters and another building as it suffers from a prolonged travel slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's largest travel agency, JTB Corporation, has sold its headquarters and another building as it suffers from a prolonged travel slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANA to increase international flights
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Lessons for Masayoshi Son in Rakuten's failure to halt Amazon
Nikkei - Sep 14
Internet platform businesses like Google and Amazon, you would think, necessarily compete in a global market that spans national boundaries.
Nikkei - Sep 14
Internet platform businesses like Google and Amazon, you would think, necessarily compete in a global market that spans national boundaries.