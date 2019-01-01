Noppera-bō - Japanese Faceless Ghost Urban Legend + Stories

The Noppera-bō (のっぺらぼう), or faceless ghost, is a Japanese yōkai that looks like a human but has no face.

They are sometimes mistakenly referred to as a mujina, an old Japanese word for a badger or raccoon dog.[1] Although the mujina can assume the form of the other, noppera-bō are usually disguised as humans. Such creatures were thought to sometimes transform themselves into noppera-bō in order to frighten humans. Lafcadio Hearn used the animals' name as the title of his story about faceless monsters, probably resulting in the misused terminology. Noppera-bō are known primarily for frightening humans, but are usually otherwise harmless. They appear at first as ordinary human beings, sometimes impersonating someone familiar to the victim, before causing their features to disappear, leaving a blank, smooth sheet of skin where their face should be.