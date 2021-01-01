Entering Japan During COVID in 2021
Life in Japan -- Sep 25
Want to enter Japan in 2021? Not so fast! There’s a lot of things you need to have in hand before you can even get on that plane. Negative COVID tests, visas and special documents are only the beginning — here's what it takes to make it to Japan in 2021!
Turtle holds up air traffic at Narita Airport
NHK - Sep 25
A turtle found on a runway at an international airport serving Tokyo prevented aircraft from taking off for a short time on Friday. One of the planes left idling on the tarmac features a turtle design.
Kyoto without the crowds - Summer 2021
Javis and Lea - Sep 24
This was part 2 of our Kyoto trip, and it features Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Fushimi Inari Shrine, Kyoto's 2 most popular attractions!
Monkey caught at Tokyo's Haneda Airport
NHK - Sep 22
A monkey has been caught on the premises of Haneda Airport in Tokyo. It is believed to be wild.
The Most Beautiful images of the harvest moon in TOKYO, JAPAN
TBS NEWS - Sep 22
ＴＢＳのカメラマンが撮影する中秋の名月。今年は８年ぶりに十五夜で満月となりました。
CHIKAN: molestation on trains is NO JOKE in Japan!
Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 21
You might have an image that Japan is a very safe country with hardly any crimes. But if you take a closer look, the reality might be a bit different.
Kyoto is facing bankruptcy. What happens now?
Japan Times - Sep 21
KYOTO – The ancient capital of Kyoto has long been a tourist mecca, attracting domestic and international travelers to its World Heritage-designated temples, shrines and rock gardens.
Kyoto | Minecraft Build The Earth
Hun3tr - Sep 20
This is the cinematic showcase of Kyoto, Japan built by the PippenFTS YouTube group.
Inexpensive Relaxing Overnight Ferry Travel in Japan | Hokkaido to Niigata
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 19
I traveled from Tomakomai, Hokkaido to Niigata by Shin Nihonkai Ferry. It was another relaxing ferry ride in Japan.
Hokkaido Driving in Winter | Japan Rental Car Selection
ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 19
Today we'll talk about driving around Hokkaido in winter and rental car selections in Japan from some car rental companies.
Chanthu becomes low pressure system
NHK - Sep 19
Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Chanthu turned into a low pressure system on Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Chanthu batters Japan
NHK - Sep 18
People across Japan are bracing for some potentially catastrophic weather. Tropical storm Chanthu has brought driving rain and lashing winds to western and central parts of the country. It made landfall in Kyushu on Friday evening and is barreling to the east.
Kyoto City in Japan | Kyoto Drone Footage | 4K UHD
Urban Looks - Sep 18
Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is a city on the island of Honshu. It's famous for its numerous classical Buddhist temples, as well as gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.
Japan message in a bottle washes up in Hawaii ... 37 years later
Japan Times - Sep 18
message in a bottle released 37 years ago by Japanese high school students has been found — around 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away in Hawaii.
World's Coldest BBQ Festival | Hokkaido
ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 17
Japan's Extreme North in Hokkaido is home to some super frigid towns like Kitami, Rikubetsu, and Abashiri. In the middle of winter, at night, one town has a massive meat festival -- and it's outdoors in below zero temperatures.
