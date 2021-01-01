Want to enter Japan in 2021? Not so fast! There’s a lot of things you need to have in hand before you can even get on that plane. Negative COVID tests, visas and special documents are only the beginning — here's what it takes to make it to Japan in 2021!

Turtle holds up air traffic at Narita Airport

NHK - Sep 25

A turtle found on a runway at an international airport serving Tokyo prevented aircraft from taking off for a short time on Friday. One of the planes left idling on the tarmac features a turtle design.

Entering Japan During COVID in 2021

Life in Japan - Sep 25

Want to enter Japan in 2021? Not so fast! There's a lot of things you need to have in hand before you can even get on that plane. Negative COVID tests, visas and special documents are only the beginning — here's what it takes to make it to Japan in 2021!

19 hours flight with Japanese Airlines

Ruri Ohama - Sep 25

Travel with me VLOG

Kyoto without the crowds - Summer 2021

Javis and Lea - Sep 24

This was part 2 of our Kyoto trip, and it features Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Fushimi Inari Shrine, Kyoto's 2 most popular attractions!

Monkey caught at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

NHK - Sep 22

A monkey has been caught on the premises of Haneda Airport in Tokyo. It is believed to be wild.

CHIKAN: molestation on trains is NO JOKE in Japan!

Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 21

You might have an image that Japan is a very safe country with hardly any crimes. But if you take a closer look, the reality might be a bit different.

Kyoto is facing bankruptcy. What happens now?

Japan Times - Sep 21

KYOTO – The ancient capital of Kyoto has long been a tourist mecca, attracting domestic and international travelers to its World Heritage-designated temples, shrines and rock gardens.

Kyoto | Minecraft Build The Earth

Hun3tr - Sep 20

This is the cinematic showcase of Kyoto, Japan built by the PippenFTS YouTube group.

Inexpensive Relaxing Overnight Ferry Travel in Japan | Hokkaido to Niigata

Solo Travel Japan - Sep 19

I traveled from Tomakomai, Hokkaido to Niigata by Shin Nihonkai Ferry. It was another relaxing ferry ride in Japan.

Hokkaido Driving in Winter | Japan Rental Car Selection

ONLY in JAPAN - Sep 19

Today we'll talk about driving around Hokkaido in winter and rental car selections in Japan from some car rental companies.

Chanthu becomes low pressure system

NHK - Sep 19

Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Chanthu turned into a low pressure system on Saturday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Chanthu batters Japan

NHK - Sep 18

People across Japan are bracing for some potentially catastrophic weather. Tropical storm Chanthu has brought driving rain and lashing winds to western and central parts of the country. It made landfall in Kyushu on Friday evening and is barreling to the east.

Kyoto City in Japan | Kyoto Drone Footage | 4K UHD

Urban Looks - Sep 18

Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is a city on the island of Honshu. It's famous for its numerous classical Buddhist temples, as well as gardens, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses.

Japan message in a bottle washes up in Hawaii ... 37 years later

Japan Times - Sep 18

message in a bottle released 37 years ago by Japanese high school students has been found — around 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) away in Hawaii.