Chopstick: A necessity in Japanese culture
ANI News -- Sep 25
Chopstick has been used by people for more than three thousand years in Japan. But in this kindergarten in Tokyo, there is a new experience for children who enjoy using them while eating their meals.
The start of using chopstick in Japan is a mystery. Some people say it came from China, but Japanese people have perfected using it for many purposes, and have even special culture and custom related to them. This company has been making handmade chopstick for over a hundred years, and they have good advice about how to choose the best chopstick size to fit the hand. There are many shapes and designs for Chopsticks and it is up to the customer to choose the one that matches their taste and feel. There is also a special foldable set of chopstick. Another interesting thing about these chopsticks is that it is made by recycled baseball bat. And to promote the use of chopstick culture there is a special association of chopstick teacher who visits school to teach children the right way to use it as they are part of Japanese culture and important item to enjoy Japanese traditional food and cuisine Washoku. Chopstick in Japan is used in many ways, like to catch, cut or scoop. Many countries are interested in learning about Japanese chopstick culture and their unique usage.
Noppera-bō - Japanese Faceless Ghost Urban Legend + Stories
Haunting Tube - Sep 24
The Noppera-bō (のっぺらぼう), or faceless ghost, is a Japanese yōkai that looks like a human but has no face.
Rare shark born in a living room
Nippon TV News 24 Japan - Sep 23
A high school student successfully films a rare shark being born in his living room.
The Day in the Life of Indian Student in Japanese University!!
MaharaJapan - Sep 23
Namaste~! Our friend, Atre! Today we cover a story about his life in Japan!!
Elementary school teacher arrested after leaving smartphone in girls changing room
Japan Today - Sep 21
Japan is no stranger to unfortunate crimes of perversion, but typically when the perpetrator is caught, they’re honest about what they did and why.
Experts reach out to Japanese youths to debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths
Japan Times - Sep 21
Will vaccines against COVID-19 cause infertility in women? Or will a dose make someone sick because the live coronavirus is inside the shot? After all, aren’t the vaccines unsafe because they were developed too quickly?
OECD: Japan lowest in women studying science
NHK - Sep 21
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released an annual report titled "Education at a Glance." Its data showed that among its member countries, Japan had the lowest ratio of female entrants into tertiary education studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics in 2019.
Why is there WASABI in sushi?
Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 20
Should Japan's food traditions be preserved?
OCHAZUKE | 3 types of Rice in Green tea
Kimono Mom - Sep 19
Today we madeOcha-zuke. It's easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
If you keep telling your kids that veges are delicious
Kimono Mom - Sep 18
The vegetables her grandmother sends her are the best in the world!
More schools in Japan adopting genderless options
Japan Times - Sep 15
Genderless options are increasingly finding their way into schools in Japan, easing pressure on students to conform to norms and stereotypes.
Number of centenarians in Japan tops 86,000
NHK - Sep 15
A government survey has shown that the number of centenarians in Japan has hit a record high of more than 86,000.
Real Japanese you need to know for Japanese bar, restaurant
Miku Real Japanese - Sep 13
Do you want to become fluent fast?
Mackerel with Miso | Saba no Misoni | Japanese Recipe
Kimono Mom - Sep 12
Today we made Miso Mackerel. It's simmered mackerel with miso paste, and is one of the most popular homemade food in Japan. It's easy to make with ingredients that are available anywhere in the world.
What DYING in Japan is Like | Japanese Funerals 101
Ryotaro's Japan - Sep 12
Everybody dies. I haven’t given it a go just yet but I know a little bit about the traditions around death and funerals here in Japan.
5 Horror Stories From Japan
Swamp Dweller - Sep 11
Japan has some very strange and downright terrifying horror stories!
