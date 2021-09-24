Quad leaders to confirm cooperation at summit
The leaders are expected to confirm the importance of cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid China's increasingly hegemonic activities.
They are also expected to issue a joint statement summarizing their discussions on coronavirus measures, new technology such as 5G communications networks, and measures against climate change.
In addition, the leaders are expected to reach an agreement on sharing satellite data, including images, to help monitor maritime conditions.
They will also discuss cooperation in fields such as infrastructure and cybersecurity.
The leaders are also expected to exchange their views on how to respond to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and North Korea's ballistic missile launches.
Arrangements are underway for Suga to hold separate bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving in Washington on Thursday.
