Candidates answer questions in LDP online debate
NHK -- Sep 25
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election appears to be turning into a closely contested race. Four candidates are campaigning hard to win supporters. They participated in an online policy debate.
The LDP isn't holding any in-person election events across the country to prevent the spread of COVID infections.
Instead, candidates are answering questions from the public in an online forum. The debate began on Thursday and will continue for four days through Sunday.
One hundred people were selected by lottery to take part in a question-and-answer session.
Participants asked questions about foreign policy and security issues, the environment and energy policies.
The four candidates were asked which countries or regions will become important for Japan in the future.
They talked about maintaining the strong alliance between Japan and the United States, and the importance of dialogue with China.
Quad leaders to confirm cooperation at summit
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide is set to attend a four-way meeting with the leaders of the United States, Australia and India at the White House on Friday. It will be the first in-person summit of the Quad framework.
Candidates answer questions in LDP online debate
Japan eyes lifting state of emergency as planned
NHK - Sep 25
As the daily tally of new coronavirus infections continues to fall, the Japanese government appears ready to lift its state of emergency for at least some prefectures at the end of this month.
Japan must avoid yen fall from lost of trust over its finances - Kono
kitco.com - Sep 24
Japan's government and central bank must work closely together to avoid a fall in the yen, Taro Kono, a contender in the ruling party leadership race, said on Thursday.
Komeito proposes Y100,000 handout for residents under 19
Japan Times - Sep 23
Komeito, a member of Japan’s ruling coalition, Tuesday released its first set of policy pledges for the upcoming general election, including a Y100,000 cash handout for those under age 19.
China’s military expansion could threaten Japan’s peace and prosperity, PM Yoshihide Suga warns
South China Morning Post - Sep 22
China’s rapidly growing military influence and unilateral changing of the status quo could present a risk to Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday ahead of the first Quad summit.
Japan eyes at least partly lifting of COVID-19 emergency at end of month
Japan Times - Sep 22
The central government is leaning toward at least partially lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, at the end of the month as scheduled, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.
Japan trails in easing travel restrictions for vaccinated
Nikkei - Sep 19
Japan so far has refused to relax its 14-day quarantine request for travelers from overseas even as other major economies move to waive such requirements for the vaccinated.
Campaigning for Japanese ruling party's leadership race starts
daijiworld.com - Sep 18
Campaigning for the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor officially began on Friday, with four veteran lawmakers competing for the top position.
Majority believe Japan needs a lockdown law
Japan Times - Sep 18
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of people in Japan believe it is necessary to create legislation to make a lockdown possible in the country, a recent opinion poll suggested Friday.
Former women's empowerment minister to run for Japan PM post
CNA - Sep 17
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda has announced a last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party.
Japan immigration footage shows mistreatment of detained foreigner
Kyodok - Sep 16
A Japanese-Peruvian man seeking state compensation for mistreatment at the Osaka immigration bureau in 2017 was shown being held face down by a number of officers in security camera footage submitted Wednesday at trial, a lawyer in charge of his case said.
S.Korea announces its first successful SLBM test
NHK - Sep 16
South Korea has announced its first successful test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Japan ground troops begin nationwide drills for 1st time in 30 years
Kyodo - Sep 15
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday started nationwide exercises involving all units for the first time in about 30 years in an attempt to boost deterrence and strengthen its capabilities amid China's ramped-up regional assertiveness.
Japan embassy confirms its gov’t received info on possible terror attack in Philippines
GMA News - Sep 15
Japan's embassy in Manila on Tuesday confirmed that its government has received information on possible terror attacks in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.
Koizumi endorses Kono as Japan's next ruling party chief
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that he will back vaccine point man Taro Kono to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
