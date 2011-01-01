Did Japan Just Invent How We Will Travel Into Deep Space?
Unveiled -- Sep 26
What does space travel look like in the future? A recent breakthrough in Japan might've changed the direction that science is taking, and in a BIG way!
In this video, Unveiled takes a closer look at rotating detonation engines, a new and efficient way to zoom spaceships through the void!
Did Japan Just Invent How We Will Travel Into Deep Space?
Unveiled - Sep 26
What does space travel look like in the future? A recent breakthrough in Japan might've changed the direction that science is taking, and in a BIG way!
Unveiled - Sep 26
What does space travel look like in the future? A recent breakthrough in Japan might've changed the direction that science is taking, and in a BIG way!
Japanese companies want to win back their battery-making edge
economist.com - Sep 24
When Yoshino Akira, a Japanese chemist, worked on rechargeable batteries in the 1980s, it was with a view to powering portable devices.
economist.com - Sep 24
When Yoshino Akira, a Japanese chemist, worked on rechargeable batteries in the 1980s, it was with a view to powering portable devices.
Gene-edited sea bream set for sale in Japan
JapanNutrition.com - Sep 23
A startup that has edited the genes of red sea bream so that they produce a thicker fillet has announced plans to start selling the fish in Japan.
JapanNutrition.com - Sep 23
A startup that has edited the genes of red sea bream so that they produce a thicker fillet has announced plans to start selling the fish in Japan.
Japan's Plan To Dominate Space Travel
Behind Asia - Sep 22
The future of travel is within reach, and there is no other country in Asia than Japan that's aiming to become the global hub for space travel.
Behind Asia - Sep 22
The future of travel is within reach, and there is no other country in Asia than Japan that's aiming to become the global hub for space travel.
Newest footage of Tokyo's volcanic island unveiled
Nippon TV News 24 Japan - Sep 22
Japan's Environment Ministry unveils the newest footage of Tokyo's volcanic island Nishinoshima.
Nippon TV News 24 Japan - Sep 22
Japan's Environment Ministry unveils the newest footage of Tokyo's volcanic island Nishinoshima.
Japanese Puffer Fish Farm - Amazing FUGU Fish Farming in Japan
Noal Farm - Sep 20
The highly toxic puffer fish, or fugu, is the most dangerous meal you can have in Japan. In Japan, eating poisonous puffer fish (fugu) has been likened to thrill-seeking but have a non-toxic farmed version catch on.
Noal Farm - Sep 20
The highly toxic puffer fish, or fugu, is the most dangerous meal you can have in Japan. In Japan, eating poisonous puffer fish (fugu) has been likened to thrill-seeking but have a non-toxic farmed version catch on.
Japan plans to roll out booster shots by the end of the year
Japan Times - Sep 18
Before the end of the year, Japan could start giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who are at least eight months removed from their second doses.
Japan Times - Sep 18
Before the end of the year, Japan could start giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who are at least eight months removed from their second doses.
How Japan is making 1 million tonnes of radioactive water safe
The Guardian - Sep 17
Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, more than 1m tonnes of radioactive water has been building up at the power plant in central Japan.
The Guardian - Sep 17
Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, more than 1m tonnes of radioactive water has been building up at the power plant in central Japan.
Genome-edited tomato to be sold in Japan
NHK - Sep 15
Genome-edited tomatoes are set to appear on dining tables in Japan. It is the first time that genome-edited food will be sold and shipped to consumers in Japan.
NHK - Sep 15
Genome-edited tomatoes are set to appear on dining tables in Japan. It is the first time that genome-edited food will be sold and shipped to consumers in Japan.
Japan overtakes U.S. in first vaccinations despite starting months later
Japan Times - Sep 15
Japan has given first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 63.6% of its population, surpassing the U.S. in the proportion of those who have had at least one shot of the vaccine despite starting months behind.
Japan Times - Sep 15
Japan has given first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 63.6% of its population, surpassing the U.S. in the proportion of those who have had at least one shot of the vaccine despite starting months behind.
Japanese astronaut Hoshide completes 4th spacewalk
NHK - Sep 13
Japanese astronaut Hoshide Akihiko has completed a spacewalk out of the International Space Station, his first in the current mission and fourth overall. He currently serves as commander of the ISS.
NHK - Sep 13
Japanese astronaut Hoshide Akihiko has completed a spacewalk out of the International Space Station, his first in the current mission and fourth overall. He currently serves as commander of the ISS.
Osaka to reuse Olympic cardboard beds for COVID-19 patients
Kyodo - Sep 12
Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Saturday he wants the cardboard beds athletes slept on at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be made available for COVID-19 patients.
Kyodo - Sep 12
Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Saturday he wants the cardboard beds athletes slept on at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be made available for COVID-19 patients.
Study on phone-distracted walking wins Ig Nobel
NHK - Sep 11
A team including Japanese researchers has been awarded an Ig Nobel Prize for studying how pedestrians distracted by smartphones can disrupt the orderly movement of crowds.
NHK - Sep 11
A team including Japanese researchers has been awarded an Ig Nobel Prize for studying how pedestrians distracted by smartphones can disrupt the orderly movement of crowds.
I Paid $500 for Japan's Robot Therapist...
akidearest - Sep 11
This robot tries to solve my problems.
akidearest - Sep 11
This robot tries to solve my problems.
Peanut Consumption Linked to Reduced Stroke Risk in Japan
healthday.com - Sep 11
For men and women in Japan, eating peanuts is associated with reduced risk of ischemic stroke and cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Stroke.
healthday.com - Sep 11
For men and women in Japan, eating peanuts is associated with reduced risk of ischemic stroke and cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Stroke.
IAEA: Science key to Fukushima plant water release
wsoctv.com - Sep 10
Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying out the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, an International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday.
wsoctv.com - Sep 10
Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying out the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, an International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday.