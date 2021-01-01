What It's Like To Be A Billionaire In Japan

With a cumulative net worth of $249 billion in 2021, the wealth of Japan’s top 50 billionaires has risen 48% from 2020.

Yes, you read that right-- all 50 of Japan’s richest people are billionaires! The country is about 3-times more expensive to live in than the United States but that’s no problem for Japan’s richest people. They get to take advantage of incredible luxuries-- like opulent penthouse apartments, super yachts that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and some of the best spas in the world. This is what it’s like to live as a billionaire in Japan!

Japan is home to incredible supercar collections, luxury trains with tickets that cost thousands of dollars, and massive mansions that have been abandoned by Japanese billionaires because they just have too much money to bother selling them off. When it comes to fine dining, Japan is actually home to the most Michelin stars of any country. Lavish eateries in the country offer Wagyu and Kobe beef as well as some of the world’s most expensive whiskey.

Making up the country’s top billionaires are incredible businessmen like Takemitsu Takizaki and Masayoshi Son, who own private jets and multiple mansions. They’re located in exclusive European-style suburbs and trendy downtown areas like Japan’s Little Brooklyn. Why do Japan’s billionaires choose to stay in the country? Is it really as luxurious as people say ? Let’s explore Japan from a billionaire’s point of view and see what it’s really like being one of the country’s richest people.