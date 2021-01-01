What It's Like To Be A Billionaire In Japan
Yes, you read that right-- all 50 of Japan’s richest people are billionaires! The country is about 3-times more expensive to live in than the United States but that’s no problem for Japan’s richest people. They get to take advantage of incredible luxuries-- like opulent penthouse apartments, super yachts that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and some of the best spas in the world. This is what it’s like to live as a billionaire in Japan!
Japan is home to incredible supercar collections, luxury trains with tickets that cost thousands of dollars, and massive mansions that have been abandoned by Japanese billionaires because they just have too much money to bother selling them off. When it comes to fine dining, Japan is actually home to the most Michelin stars of any country. Lavish eateries in the country offer Wagyu and Kobe beef as well as some of the world’s most expensive whiskey.
Making up the country’s top billionaires are incredible businessmen like Takemitsu Takizaki and Masayoshi Son, who own private jets and multiple mansions. They’re located in exclusive European-style suburbs and trendy downtown areas like Japan’s Little Brooklyn. Why do Japan’s billionaires choose to stay in the country? Is it really as luxurious as people say ? Let’s explore Japan from a billionaire’s point of view and see what it’s really like being one of the country’s richest people.
TheRichest - Sep 26
With a cumulative net worth of $249 billion in 2021, the wealth of Japan’s top 50 billionaires has risen 48% from 2020.
South China Morning Post - Sep 26
A widespread alcohol sale restriction as part of Covid-19 measures has one of Japan’s largest izakaya – or pub – chains embracing a hi-tech, but low staff solution: robot servers.
NHK - Sep 25
Apple's latest version of its iPhone has gone on sale in Japan.
californianewstimes.com - Sep 24
Apple has settled with Japanese regulators to allow developers of “reader” apps to link to their own websites to manage their user accounts. This change will take effect in early 2022.
Japan Times - Sep 24
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has suspended the addition of released prisoners to its list of people tracked at its train stations by security cameras using facial recognition technology, after it started the practice this summer, it was learned Wednesday.
Japan Times - Sep 24
Major Japanese apparel makers and other companies are in a dilemma over Xinjiang cotton, considered one of the best cottons in the world.
Japan Times - Sep 22
The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 has fallen 0.4% since a year earlier, for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
NHK - Sep 20
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle.
Japan Today - Sep 20
It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district.
Kyodo - Sep 18
A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday.
NHK - Sep 17
US information technology giant Google has launched its News Showcase service in Japan, enabling users to view news content provided by more than 40 publishers in the country.
Reuters - Sep 17
Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened.
WION - Sep 15
We're in a sign that corporate spending is perking up despite a wider hit to the economy from the pandemic of Coronavirus. Japan's core machinery orders have risen in July after a dip.
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's largest travel agency, JTB Corporation, has sold its headquarters and another building as it suffers from a prolonged travel slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.