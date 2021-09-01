Sumo: Terunofuji retains lead, Myogiryu 1 win back ahead of final day

New yokozuna Terunofuji maintained his one-win lead at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday, when No. 10 maegashira Myogiryu won to ensure the title race will go down to the final day.

Terunofuji (12-2) is on the verge of crowning his debut meet at the sport's highest rank with his fifth career title after repelling a stubborn challenge from ozeki Takakeisho (8-6) at Ryogoku Kokugikan during the penultimate day of the 15-day meet.

Takakeisho, whose form was in doubt earlier this month after a neck injury suffered at July's grand tournament, showed indications he is back in form with his powerful charges before getting a deep right underarm belt grip.

Ditching his tried-and-tested thrusting assault, however, allowed Terunofuji to grab his favored left overarm grip. Once in that position, the yokozuna was relentless, swiveling his rival around the raised ring before flinging him to the clay with an overarm throw.

The Mongolian-born Teruofuji has made an unprecedented career comeback after knee injuries and other health issues caused him to drop from the second-highest rank of ozeki to the fifth-tier jonidan division.