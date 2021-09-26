Customs in Japan seizing more cannabis

The finance ministry says Japanese customs officials have confiscated a total of 83 kilograms of cannabis at seaports and airports during the first six months of this year.

That is almost triple the amount seized during the same period last year.

Officials say that smugglers are growing more sophisticated. Some tried to bring liquefied cannabis inside bottles for hair styling products.

Also, the number of cannabis-related arrests has grown recently, hitting record numbers in the past four years.

And the majority of those arrested were in their 20s, which some say shows that young people feel less hesitant about using the substance.

The ministry warns that awareness of the risk is declining due to misinformation on the Internet, such as claims that marijuana is safe.