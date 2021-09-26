Customs in Japan seizing more cannabis
NHK -- Sep 27
The finance ministry says Japanese customs officials have confiscated a total of 83 kilograms of cannabis at seaports and airports during the first six months of this year.
That is almost triple the amount seized during the same period last year.
Officials say that smugglers are growing more sophisticated. Some tried to bring liquefied cannabis inside bottles for hair styling products.
Also, the number of cannabis-related arrests has grown recently, hitting record numbers in the past four years.
And the majority of those arrested were in their 20s, which some say shows that young people feel less hesitant about using the substance.
The ministry warns that awareness of the risk is declining due to misinformation on the Internet, such as claims that marijuana is safe.
Customs in Japan seizing more cannabis
NHK - Sep 27
The finance ministry says Japanese customs officials have confiscated a total of 83 kilograms of cannabis at seaports and airports during the first six months of this year.
NHK - Sep 27
The finance ministry says Japanese customs officials have confiscated a total of 83 kilograms of cannabis at seaports and airports during the first six months of this year.
Traditional Japanese Wedding In Kyoto
HTP FILM - Sep 27
Bride wears a traditional pure white silk kimono called Shiromuku at Japanese ceremony.
HTP FILM - Sep 27
Bride wears a traditional pure white silk kimono called Shiromuku at Japanese ceremony.
The trial of a yakuza boss ends with a death sentence … and a threat
Japan Times - Sep 26
“I thought I’d get a fair decision. This is completely unfair. The whole thing was based on presumption. You will regret this for the rest of your life.”
Japan Times - Sep 26
“I thought I’d get a fair decision. This is completely unfair. The whole thing was based on presumption. You will regret this for the rest of your life.”
Woman gets five years in prison for killing her newborn in Tokyo airport toilet
Japan Times - Sep 26
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old mother to five years in prison for killing her newborn child in an airport restroom and burying the corpse in a central Tokyo park in 2019.
Japan Times - Sep 26
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old mother to five years in prison for killing her newborn child in an airport restroom and burying the corpse in a central Tokyo park in 2019.
Japan's Princess Mako to give up one-off payment worth more than $1m in controversial marriage
straitstimes.com - Sep 26
Japan's Princess Mako is set to forgo a one-off million-dollar payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, media said on Saturday (Sept 25), clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance.
straitstimes.com - Sep 26
Japan's Princess Mako is set to forgo a one-off million-dollar payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, media said on Saturday (Sept 25), clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance.
Princess Mako's boyfriend to return to Japan on Sept. 27 ahead of marriage
Kyodo - Sep 23
Kei Komuro, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Princess Mako, will likely return to Japan next Monday from the United States where he has been living, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, ahead of their planned marriage.
Kyodo - Sep 23
Kei Komuro, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Princess Mako, will likely return to Japan next Monday from the United States where he has been living, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, ahead of their planned marriage.
Emperor harvests rice at Imperial Palace
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.
17-year-old boy will not be prosecuted over 6-year-old sister’s death
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving body of newborn in Tokyo toilet bowl
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
Homeless life in Japan
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 20
How to survive in today's world in Asakusa Sumida river Tokyo.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 20
How to survive in today's world in Asakusa Sumida river Tokyo.
Japan's elderly population hits record high
NHK - Sep 20
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their ratio to the overall population, are both at record highs.
NHK - Sep 20
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their ratio to the overall population, are both at record highs.
19-year-old woman arrested over theft of Y13 mil watch on 'papa-katsu' date
Japan Today - Sep 20
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa katsu date.
Japan Today - Sep 20
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa katsu date.
James May Becomes a Samurai Warrior | James May: Our Man in Japan
The Grand Tour - Sep 19
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.
The Grand Tour - Sep 19
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.
Lycra EROTICA?! Introducing Zentai, Japan’s Latest Cosplay Fetish
Channel 4 - Sep 18
What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!
Channel 4 - Sep 18
What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!
Johnny Depp film sees Minamata pollution issue as cautionary tale
Kyodo - Sep 18
For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations.
Kyodo - Sep 18
For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations.
Princess Mako's partner Kei Komuro plans return from U.S. ahead of wedding
Japan Times - Sep 17
Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother.
Japan Times - Sep 17
Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako, plans to soon return from the United States to Japan in order to prepare for their marriage, sources familiar with the situation said Thursday, despite some public discontent over a money dispute involving his mother.