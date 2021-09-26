Ohtani named team MVP and Pitcher of Year

In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way player Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been named the team's Most Valuable Player of 2021 and Pitcher of the Year.

The Angels announced on Saturday that Ohtani was voted by his teammates as the team MVP and the winner of the Nick Adenhart Award, which honors their best pitcher.

The two-way sensation had, as of Friday, racked up 45 home runs, 95 RBIs and 24 stolen bases, while notching up nine wins and 146 strikeouts as pitcher.

The Angels say Ohtani is the first on the team to win both awards at the same time.

The Angels' Team MVP previously went to Mike Trout for nine years in a row, starting in 2012.

This is Ohtani's first time to win the award, with the Pitcher of the Year award adding to that achievement.

A ceremony was held on Saturday before a game against the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani held the two trophies and posed for photos with Angels' manager Joe Maddon and others.

Expectations are rising for Ohtani to earn the American League MVP award, which will be announced in November.