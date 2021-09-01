Japan's next PM Kishida aims to narrow income gap through pay hikes
"If incomes increased in a wide range of fields, that would correct the income gap and encourage consumption," Kishida told a press conference after winning the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election earlier in the day to succeed the current party chief and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
"There would be no (wealth) distribution without growth. But it is also true there would be no new growth without distribution," the 64-year-old lawmaker said, vowing to realize a "virtuous cycle of growth and distribution."
Backed by more than half of the Diet members who cast votes, Kishida beat vaccination minister Taro Kono, the most popular candidate among Liberal Democratic Party rank-and-file members, and two female contenders -- former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and LDP executive acting secretary general Seiko Noda.
To urge the broader private sector to raise wages, the new LDP president revealed a plan to realize pay hikes for nurses, care workers and childcare workers who are "underpaid for the amount of work they do."
South China Morning Post - Sep 30
Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida was elected to lead Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a run-off vote on September 29, 2021.
Kyodo - Sep 30
NHK - Sep 28
The Japanese government has decided to end the coronavirus state of emergency on Thursday for Tokyo and 18 other prefectures.
Nikkei - Sep 26
Taro Kono is the favorite to become the next leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and effectively the next prime minister, a poll by Nikkei and TV Tokyo shows.
NHK - Sep 25
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India have wrapped up talks aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. It was the first ever in-person summit of the so-called Quad alliance.
NHK - Sep 25
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election appears to be turning into a closely contested race. Four candidates are campaigning hard to win supporters. They participated in an online policy debate.
NHK - Sep 25
As the daily tally of new coronavirus infections continues to fall, the Japanese government appears ready to lift its state of emergency for at least some prefectures at the end of this month.
kitco.com - Sep 24
Japan's government and central bank must work closely together to avoid a fall in the yen, Taro Kono, a contender in the ruling party leadership race, said on Thursday.
Japan Times - Sep 23
Komeito, a member of Japan’s ruling coalition, Tuesday released its first set of policy pledges for the upcoming general election, including a Y100,000 cash handout for those under age 19.
South China Morning Post - Sep 22
China’s rapidly growing military influence and unilateral changing of the status quo could present a risk to Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday ahead of the first Quad summit.
Japan Times - Sep 22
The central government is leaning toward at least partially lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, at the end of the month as scheduled, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 19
Japan so far has refused to relax its 14-day quarantine request for travelers from overseas even as other major economies move to waive such requirements for the vaccinated.
daijiworld.com - Sep 18
Campaigning for the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor officially began on Friday, with four veteran lawmakers competing for the top position.
Japan Times - Sep 18
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of people in Japan believe it is necessary to create legislation to make a lockdown possible in the country, a recent opinion poll suggested Friday.
CNA - Sep 17
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda has announced a last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party.
Kyodok - Sep 16
A Japanese-Peruvian man seeking state compensation for mistreatment at the Osaka immigration bureau in 2017 was shown being held face down by a number of officers in security camera footage submitted Wednesday at trial, a lawyer in charge of his case said.