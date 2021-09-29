Tokyo police arrest 13 for arranging prostitution
The arrested include Kuriki Shun, an unemployed 25-year-old resident of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.
Police suspect the 13 violated the Anti-Prostitution Act from May through September.
They allegedly disguised themselves as women on matchmaking websites and other social media to solicit customers, and sent women to areas including Shibuya and Shinjuku wards for prostitution.
They are suspected of charging each customer around 20,000 to 25,000 yen, or 180 to 225 dollars, and some customers thousands of dollars for what they said were venereal disease tests.
The 13 are suspected of setting up five meeting sites in Tokyo, and arranging around 60 meetings a day.
Police suspect they made a total of about 19 million dollars.
Their activities came to light during police cyber patrolling.
Kuriki and five others have reportedly denied the charges, while the remaining seven have admitted guilt.
NHK - Sep 30
Tokyo police have arrested 13 people on suspicion of arranging prostitution through dating websites.
NHK - Sep 29
Two members of the Japanese pop idol group Arashi have announced their marriages.
NHK - Sep 28
Tokyo police have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in producing and selling forged prints of works by prominent Japanese painters.
NHK - Sep 27
The finance ministry says Japanese customs officials have confiscated a total of 83 kilograms of cannabis at seaports and airports during the first six months of this year.
HTP FILM - Sep 27
Bride wears a traditional pure white silk kimono called Shiromuku at Japanese ceremony.
Japan Times - Sep 26
“I thought I’d get a fair decision. This is completely unfair. The whole thing was based on presumption. You will regret this for the rest of your life.”
Japan Times - Sep 26
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old mother to five years in prison for killing her newborn child in an airport restroom and burying the corpse in a central Tokyo park in 2019.
straitstimes.com - Sep 26
Japan's Princess Mako is set to forgo a one-off million-dollar payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, media said on Saturday (Sept 25), clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance.
Kyodo - Sep 23
Kei Komuro, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Princess Mako, will likely return to Japan next Monday from the United States where he has been living, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, ahead of their planned marriage.
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.
Japan Today - Sep 21
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
Japan Times - Sep 21
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 20
How to survive in today's world in Asakusa Sumida river Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 20
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their ratio to the overall population, are both at record highs.
Japan Today - Sep 20
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa katsu date.
The Grand Tour - Sep 19
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.