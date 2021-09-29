Tokyo police arrest 13 for arranging prostitution

Tokyo police have arrested 13 people on suspicion of arranging prostitution through dating websites.

The arrested include Kuriki Shun, an unemployed 25-year-old resident of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

Police suspect the 13 violated the Anti-Prostitution Act from May through September.

They allegedly disguised themselves as women on matchmaking websites and other social media to solicit customers, and sent women to areas including Shibuya and Shinjuku wards for prostitution.

They are suspected of charging each customer around 20,000 to 25,000 yen, or 180 to 225 dollars, and some customers thousands of dollars for what they said were venereal disease tests.

The 13 are suspected of setting up five meeting sites in Tokyo, and arranging around 60 meetings a day.

Police suspect they made a total of about 19 million dollars.

Their activities came to light during police cyber patrolling.

Kuriki and five others have reportedly denied the charges, while the remaining seven have admitted guilt.