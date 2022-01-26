Crunch time: 'Miracle' Japanese snack gets first price hike in decades

The maker of Japan’s Umaibo corn puff is raising prices for the first time, in a shock for fans of the “miracle” snack beloved for decades for its crunch and Y10 ($0.09) price tag.

Tokyo-based Yaokin Corp. is increasing the price of Umaibo by Y2 apiece to Y12 from April due to higher costs, according to a person familiar with the matter. It marks the first such increase since the snack — whose name means “delicious stick” — went on sale in 1979.

It is also a sobering reminder that Japan, even after decades of deflation, is not immune to soaring commodity and transport costs. While prices are surging in the West, Japanese companies have so far been reluctant to increase prices across the board, out of fear of losing cost-sensitive customers.

“Umaibo have been the same price for so long so a Y2 increase is a big deal,” said 59-year-old housewife Noriko Eda. “I was surprised.”

Similar to cheese puffs but shaped like a cylinder, Umaibo come in 15 flavors, from cheese to seasoned cod roe, with creamy corn soup the best seller.

Around 700 million of the crunchy sticks are sold annually, both in packs and individually. The low price has kept single sticks within the reach of children’s allowances for years, and for many Japanese people the snack evokes memories of childhood or the neighborhood sweet shop.