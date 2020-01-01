Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami ("The Sardine Seller and the Net of Love") is the greatest contribution of novelist Yukio Mishima to kabuki, and one of the most important plays since the end of the Meiji period. It is also a treasured work of the Nakamuraya repertoire.

Day cares struggle to stay open as COVID-19 surges across Japan

Japan Times - Jan 27

Naoko Muto feels it is just a matter of luck that the day care center she runs hasn't had any COVID-19 cases despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

19-year-old student says she cheated on exam alone

NHK - Jan 27

Japanese police sources say a 19-year-old college student has admitted to using a smartphone to cheat on a recent standardized university entrance exam.

After sexist flap, women overtake men in Japan med school acceptance

Nikkei - Jan 27

For what appears to be the first time, the acceptance rate for women has exceeded that for men at Japanese medical schools.

Abandoned elementary school | 1980s classroom time capsule

franklin the woman - Jan 27

Let's walk through an abandoned elementary school in Nara prefecture. The school was open from 1957 until it closed in 1987.

University entrance exam taker may have cheated

NHK - Jan 27

A Japanese university entrance examinee reportedly sent images of test questions to university students who may have answered them during the exam.

The Love of the Courtesan and the Sardine Seller EXPLAINED・Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami (1954)

Kabuki In-Depth - Jan 26

Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami ("The Sardine Seller and the Net of Love") is the greatest contribution of novelist Yukio Mishima to kabuki, and one of the most important plays since the end of the Meiji period. It is also a treasured work of the Nakamuraya repertoire.

Rinko-san Wants to Try - EP1 | She Wants To Try | Japanese Drama

Viki Global TV - Jan 26

Rinko Amaki (Takada Kaho) is a successful 27-year-old woman who works at a busy wedding planning agency.

Benefits of Video Games For Kids & Adults

newsonjapan.com - Jan 26

Frequent components of these simulated worlds may give actual advantages in real life, even though they are derided as unsophisticated or the realm of couch potatoes.

Record 300 day-care centers in Japan shut due to pandemic

Kyodo - Jan 25

A record 327 day-care centers have temporarily shut down in Japan as the coronavirus resurgence grips the country, the health ministry said Monday, causing a headache for working parents.

Kyushu drives changes to school rules to ensure freedoms are respected

Japan Times - Jan 24

Saga and Nagasaki prefectures have asked their schools to review their regulations that require students to wear white underwear, prompting them to make revisions.

Kyoto University : Our Research Life

Kyoto University - Jan 24

This video is an introduction for applicants for Kyoto University's graduate school.

Traditional New Year's Soup | Japanese food | Ozouni

Kimono Mom - Jan 22

Today, we made Traditional Japanese New Year's Soup called Ozouni. The taste of soup depends on region to region, so I'm showing two kind of soup.

5 Japanese Concepts to Live by (Philosophies for life)

RedFrost Motivation - Jan 21

Here are 5 Japanese philosophies that will enable you to live life more harmoniously.

Japan's bullying problem: Social media worsens a deeply entrenched issue

france24.com - Jan 21

Bullying at school, or "ijime", is a persistent problem in Japan. In 2020, there were 612,000 recorded cases at schools across the country – more than three times the number a decade ago.