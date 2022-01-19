‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project launches at Haneda Airport

Tokyo Haneda Airport has welcomed the ‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project, formed of multiple artists and creators who have created works based on the various aspects of Japanese culture.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs under the Government of Japan, launched an innovative cultural promotion project called ‘CULTURE GATE to JAPAN’ at Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) and the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal for the second year running, which began on 19 January 2022. This project, allows artists and creators active in the field of media arts to create works based on various aspects of Japanese culture and exhibit them at airports and cruise terminals to convey the appeal of Japanese culture.

Two installations will be on display at Haneda Airport. The first, ‘NEO-KAKEJIKU’, which infuses traditional hanging scrolls with technology in a modern interpretation. The exhibition launched on 19 January 2022 and will finish on 21 March 2022.

A monitor has been placed in the centre area called the ‘honshi,’ which is usually adorned by a picture or calligraphy to play videos created by five artists who work in the realm of contemporary Media Arts including: AC-bu, Creative Label, nor, Nyamyam, MIYAZAKI Natsujikei, and YOSHIGAI Nao.

Within the screen that resembles a hanging scroll, the artists and creators present the culture and allure of Japan using new perspectives and methods to greet and inspire airport visitors.

The second installation is based on the theme of ‘fireworks’, which also launched on 19 January 2022. ‘Hanabi/Fireworks’, are enchanting spectacles shared by many around the world, has taken slightly unique development path in Japan. Since the 17th century, it has been evolving together with the local cultures in various regions throughout this nation and come to hold the cultural significance of the country. Artist, SHIMADA Sayaka, using this global yet local symbol ‘fireworks’, as the means of expression, explores the complex culture of Japan filled with the coexistence of concepts even in histories, philosophies, and aesthetics.