Microsoft’s Activision purchase could leave Japanese video game-makers out in the cold
But where that leaves Japan’s top gaming firms, from Sony to top third-party developers like Capcom and Square Enix, remains to be seen.
As hype over the so-called metaverse reaches a fever pitch, a slew of video game developers will likely seek partners to team up with or get absorbed by global tech titans to get ahead of the competition.
If that comes to fruition, long-established Japanese game-makers may be left out in the cold, as those firms are unlikely to make such decisions in an agile or flexible manner due to their traditional and conservative mindset, analysts said.
Microsoft’s move this time is “literally the beginning of the race” among tech behemoths to acquire firms that will give them a competitive edge going forward, said Satoshi Kurihara, senior analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
NHK - Jan 29
Toyota Motor is once again the number one automaker in the world, claiming the top sales spot in 2021 for the second year in a row.
Japan Times - Jan 27
Microsoft Corp. threw down the gauntlet last week with its biggest-ever acquisition, agreeing to purchase Activision Blizzard Inc. for a whopping $68.7 billion (Y7.8 trillion) in a deal that could preclude major shakeups in the lucrative video game industry.
Japan Times - Jan 27
The Fair Trade Commission will warn brokerage firms that underpricing initial public offerings on the stock exchange may violate the antimonopoly law, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Japan Times - Jan 26
The maker of Japan’s Umaibo corn puff is raising prices for the first time, in a shock for fans of the “miracle” snack beloved for decades for its crunch and Y10 ($0.09) price tag.
Kyodo - Jan 26
The average unit price of new condominiums in Tokyo and its vicinity in 2021 hit a record high of 62.60 million yen ($550,000), surpassing the previous high recorded in 1990 during an asset-inflated bubble, a research institute said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Jan 24
Panasonic will start the mass production of new lithium-ion batteries that will increase the range of electric vehicles over 15% as early as 2023 to compete with rival South Korean and Chinese battery makers.
Reuters - Jan 24
Toyota Motor Corp will halt more production in Japan this month because COVID-19 infections among autoworkers had slowed supplies of parts, the company said on Monday.
Nikkei - Jan 22
While it has been said that pearls are the queen of gems and the gem of queens, the latest fashion trends in Japan are showing the precious jewels are also fit for kings.
Nikkei - Jan 22
A measure of the yen's strength has fallen to almost its lowest level in half a century as a combination of currency weakness and stagnant prices saps its purchasing power.
NHK - Jan 21
Japan's consumer prices rose last month for the fourth month in a row, mainly on the back of higher energy costs.
Japan Times - Jan 21
Sales at convenience stores in Japan in 2021 rose 0.6% from the previous year to Y10.3 trillion on a same-store basis, marking the first growth in two years, the Japan Franchise Association said Thursday.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 21
Nikkei - Jan 19
Toyota Motor's annual vehicle output will fall below the latest target of 9 million for the fiscal year ending March, as the chip shortage in Southeast Asia takes a further toll, the automaker announced on Tuesday.
The Mercury - Jan 19
Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty.
Nikkei - Jan 17
As Japan's Mercari pursues its ambition to become a global online marketplace, it must first turn around flagging operations in the U.S., where players big and small are waging a cutthroat competition.
Nikkei - Jan 16
The operator of the Uniqlo chain of casual apparel stores will pay midcareer hires up to 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) a year as competition heats up with Big Tech companies such as Amazon.com, Nikkei has learned.