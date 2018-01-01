After sexist flap, women overtake men in Japan med school acceptance
Among male applicants for medical programs at national, public and private universities, the overall acceptance rate was 13.51%, lower than the 13.6% for women, according to data from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.
The share of universities reporting lower acceptance rates for women than men dropped drastically to 44% in fiscal 2021 from 67% the year before.
This marks a watershed moment in Japan's medical education history. Despite the growing ranks of aspiring female physicians, medical schools had long remained skeptical about women balancing work and family life as doctors.
Tokyo Medical University's practice of inflating entrance exam scores for the sons of Education Ministry bureaucrats came to light in 2018, and similar score manipulation practices at other medical universities were reported. In many cases, schools limited the admission of women and those who failed the exam many times in the past by giving their essays low marks.
Facing public outrage, the Education Ministry released gender breakdowns of those accepted to all college medical schools from fiscal 2013 through fiscal 2018. The plan after that was to release the breakdowns for universities that had admitted to score manipulation, but lawmakers argued successfully for releasing all data from fiscal 2019 and onward.
Japan Times - Jan 27
Naoko Muto feels it is just a matter of luck that the day care center she runs hasn’t had any COVID-19 cases despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
NHK - Jan 27
Japanese police sources say a 19-year-old college student has admitted to using a smartphone to cheat on a recent standardized university entrance exam.
Nikkei - Jan 27
For what appears to be the first time, the acceptance rate for women has exceeded that for men at Japanese medical schools.
franklin the woman - Jan 27
Let's walk through an abandoned elementary school in Nara prefecture. The school was open from 1957 until it closed in 1987.
NHK - Jan 27
A Japanese university entrance examinee reportedly sent images of test questions to university students who may have answered them during the exam.
Kabuki In-Depth - Jan 26
Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami ("The Sardine Seller and the Net of Love") is the greatest contribution of novelist Yukio Mishima to kabuki, and one of the most important plays since the end of the Meiji period. It is also a treasured work of the Nakamuraya repertoire.
Viki Global TV - Jan 26
Rinko Amaki (Takada Kaho) is a successful 27-year-old woman who works at a busy wedding planning agency.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 26
Frequent components of these simulated worlds may give actual advantages in real life, even though they are derided as unsophisticated or the realm of couch potatoes.
Kyodo - Jan 25
A record 327 day-care centers have temporarily shut down in Japan as the coronavirus resurgence grips the country, the health ministry said Monday, causing a headache for working parents.
Japan Times - Jan 24
Saga and Nagasaki prefectures have asked their schools to review their regulations that require students to wear white underwear, prompting them to make revisions.
Kyoto University - Jan 24
This video is an introduction for applicants for Kyoto University’s graduate school.
Kimono Mom - Jan 22
Today, we made Traditional Japanese New Year's Soup called Ozouni. The taste of soup depends on region to region, so I'm showing two kind of soup.
RedFrost Motivation - Jan 21
Here are 5 Japanese philosophies that will enable you to live life more harmoniously.
france24.com - Jan 21
Bullying at school, or "ijime", is a persistent problem in Japan. In 2020, there were 612,000 recorded cases at schools across the country – more than three times the number a decade ago.
Nikkei - Jan 20
A gender gap is still strongly discernible in Japan's working environment with a bipolarization of working hours among female workers, casting a new shadow over the slowing growth of the Japanese economy.