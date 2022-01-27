Kunieda wins wheelchair singles title in Australia
Japanese wheelchair tennis player Kunieda Shingo has won his 11th Australian Open men's singles title.
Kunieda, the world number one, clinched the title for the first time in two years, beating Alfie Hewett of Britain in the final in Melbourne on Thursday.
The two players fought a close contest in the first set. Kunieda won the set 7-5, breaking Hewett's service in the 12th game with a strong forehand shot.
He lost the second set 3-6 by repeating errors.
In the third and final set, Kunieda led the way with agile chair work and his aggressive style. He won the set 6-2.
Kunieda also won a Grand Slam singles title at last year's US Open, which was held just after he won gold in the category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
The latest victory is his 26th Grand Slam singles title.
Olympian Ai Fukuhara as first WTT Japan General Manager
World Table Tennis (WTT) has appointed Ai Fukuhara as the organisation’s first-ever General Manager in Japan. The ex-table tennis player and Olympic medalist will look to create tournament opportunities, drive sponsorship and investment efforts, supporting the sport’s growth, and boost media rights sales in the country.
Yachtsman plans nonstop-solo Pacific voyage at 83
Japanese sea adventurer Horie Kenichi has taken a step toward his goal of becoming the oldest person ever to sail solo and nonstop across the Pacific.
Vissel Kobe plan to honor Andres Iniesta with statue
The 2022 J1 League campaign is due to begin on 18 February, which means that clubs throughout Japan are already busy launching their new kits, alongside season ticket campaigns to fill an impressive array of magnificent stadiums throughout the country.
Tiny Japanese ski company set to rule Olympic bumps again
A Japanese company has become a world leader in a very specific area of ski manufacturing, with its triangular logo set to be seen at the Beijing Olympic Games on the skis of most of the world's best moguls racers.
Mitakeumi wins New Year sumo tournament
Mitakeumi beat Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji to win the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday.
Tennis: Naomi Osaka eliminated from Australian Open in 3rd-round upset
Defending champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Australian Open on Friday in a third-round upset against 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova.
Japan names Miho Takagi as team captain for Beijing Games
The Japanese Olympic Committee on Thursday named speed skater Miho Takagi as team captain for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games, where the three-time Olympian is expected to contend for multiple gold medals.
Matsuyama clinches 8th PGA tour victory
Japanese golfer Matsuyama Hideki has clinched his eighth PGA victory, beating his own record for the most tour wins by a Japanese male player.
Japanese gymnastics legend Kohei Uchimura retires
Japanese gymnastics legend Kohei Uchimura has announced his retirement. Dubbed "King Kohei" for his outstanding success, the 33-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the greatest male gymnasts of all time.
Sumo: Tamawashi ends Terunofuji's unbeaten run
Veteran No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi took advantage of a slipup to snap yokozuna Terunofuji's 23-match win streak Friday and remain within one win of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament lead.
Olympics: Nordic combined skier Watabe to carry flag for Japan
The Japanese Olympic Committee will select veteran Nordic combined skier Akito Watabe as a flagbearer for February's Beijing Winter Games, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.
