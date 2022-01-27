Kunieda wins wheelchair singles title in Australia

Japanese wheelchair tennis player Kunieda Shingo has won his 11th Australian Open men's singles title.

Kunieda, the world number one, clinched the title for the first time in two years, beating Alfie Hewett of Britain in the final in Melbourne on Thursday.

The two players fought a close contest in the first set. Kunieda won the set 7-5, breaking Hewett's service in the 12th game with a strong forehand shot.

He lost the second set 3-6 by repeating errors.

In the third and final set, Kunieda led the way with agile chair work and his aggressive style. He won the set 6-2.

Kunieda also won a Grand Slam singles title at last year's US Open, which was held just after he won gold in the category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The latest victory is his 26th Grand Slam singles title.