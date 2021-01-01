Being a Popular Porn Actor in Japan
Nobita from Japan -- Jan 28
"That sounds like a dream job for all men!" The pay of a male actor at best would be about a twentieth of the actres.
Young people riot at Okinawa police station
NHK - Jan 28
A group of young people have rioted outside a police station in Japan's southwestern city of Okinawa. The riot was reportedly sparked by social media posts of an alleged assault by a police officer.
Number of foreign workers in Japan hit record high
NHK - Jan 28
Japan's labor ministry says the number of foreign workers in the country hit a record high of more than 1.72 million at the end of October.
Being a Popular Porn Actor in Japan
Nobita from Japan - Jan 28
"That sounds like a dream job for all men!" The pay of a male actor at best would be about a twentieth of the actres.
Japan high court orders damages in high-profile alleged rape case
laprensalatina.com - Jan 26
A Japanese high court Tuesday ordered 3.3 million yen (nearly $29,000) in damages to a female reporter in a high-profile rape case that sparked the #MeToo movement in the country.
17-year-old boy assaulted after asking man to stop smoking on train
Japan Today - Jan 26
Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who asked him to stop smoking on a train.
TikTok secretly paid influencers to boost content in Japan
Nikkei - Jan 25
The Japanese operator of the popular video-sharing app TikTok was discovered to have paid influencers to post videos on Twitter without informing the audience about the sponsored content, a practice that may have violated industry rules against stealth marketing.
Everything That Men Should Know About P0rn Actresses
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jan 24
Nowadays Japanese porn is very popular all over the world. The renowned adult site, Pornohub, have reported that the most searchd word on the site is Japanese.
Japan's Abandoned Strip Clubs
Flipside Japan - Jan 24
Japan is known for its beautiful and unique abandoned buildings and the country has two particularly famous abandoned strip clubs.
Love is Blind: Japan | Official Trailer | Netflix
Netflix - Jan 24
Is love really blind? The reality show Love is Blind is coming to Japan!
3 arrested after 82-year-old man stabbed to death in love hotel
Japan Today - Jan 23
Police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old woman and two men aged 29 and 24 over the murder of an 82-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a love hotel in Tokyo on Friday night.
Japan's COVID-19 entry ban spurs demonstrations around the world
Japan Times - Jan 22
Demonstrations against Japan’s tight border restrictions on nonresident foreign nationals, implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have been staged in several countries, with people urging the government to reconsider the measures they say are not based on science.
Annual number of suicides in Japan falls by 251
Japan Times - Jan 22
The number of people who killed themselves in Japan in 2021 came to 20,830, down 251, or 1.2%, from the previous year, the health ministry said in a preliminary report based on police data Friday.
As Japan infections surge, so does risk of pandemic fatigue
Reuters - Jan 21
Japan on Friday acted to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster programme leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections.
Human torso found in suitcase dumped at disused Nikko golf course
Japan Today - Jan 21
A suitcase containing human body parts was found in a vacant lot at a disused golf course in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday.
15-year-old boy dies after being found at home with bruises on his face
Japan Today - Jan 20
Police in Shiraoka, Saitama Prefecture, are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found unconscious his bedroom at home, and later died in hospital.
Japan's changing Valentine's chocolate tradition
NHK - Jan 20
Valentine's Day has always been a bit different in Japan where it is usually women who give chocolates to men. But that tradition is changing, a trend accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.
