Hostage dies after 11-hour standoff in Saitama
Police stormed a house in a residential neighborhood at around 8 a.m Friday and arrested Hiroshi Watanabe, 66, on suspicion of attempted murder. A shotgun was found inside the house.
Junichi Suzuki, a 44-year-old male doctor who had been taken hostage, was killed after being shot, police said. Suzuki was among three medical workers who had visited the suspect’s house. A second victim was said to be in critical condition.
Police first responded following an emergency call received at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday saying that a bleeding person was found lying near the house after gunshots were heard.
According to police and fire authorities, a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and stomach was found lying near the entrance of the house and was then taken to a hospital. The man, a physical therapist, was conscious at the time, but authorities later said he is in critical condition. A 32-year-old man, who had rushed to a a nearby police station and said his face had been sprayed with something like pepper spray, was also taken to a hospital.
The suspect spoke to police by phone during the incident but did not make any demands, investigative sources said.
The doctor was known as a pioneer of home-visit medical care in the area, according to a health care manager who works in the city.
insidersport.com - Jan 29
World Table Tennis (WTT) has appointed Ai Fukuhara as the organisation’s first-ever General Manager in Japan. The ex-table tennis player and Olympic medalist will look to create tournament opportunities, drive sponsorship and investment efforts, supporting the sport’s growth, and boost media rights sales in the country.
Kyodo - Jan 29
Japan will further shorten the quarantine period to seven days from the current 10 for people who have been in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.
NHK - Jan 29
More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.
BBC Reel - Jan 29
If you lose a wallet or a phone in Japan, you will most likely be reunited with it. The country has one of the most effective Lost and Found processes in the world. The success of the system relies not only on the honesty of the finders, but also on a national culture of reporting, cataloguing, and storing lost property.
Nikkei - Jan 29
Japan and the U.S. will work together to lead the creation of international standards in unmanned technology that uses 6G communications, aiming to keep Chinese companies from dominating a field expected to include self-driving cars and fully automated factories.
NHK - Jan 29
Toyota Motor is once again the number one automaker in the world, claiming the top sales spot in 2021 for the second year in a row.
republicworld.com - Jan 29
Japan's private company iSpace Inc is planning a series of missions starting with Mission 1 (M1), which is planned for launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.
fxempire.com - Jan 29
The International Monetary Fund urged Japan on Friday to scale back emergency pandemic support, and consider raising taxes on property and capital income once the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced doldrums is firmly in place.
Nikkei - Jan 28
The Japanese government has decided to go ahead with the nomination of a site of former gold mines on Sado Island, part of Niigata Prefecture, for UNESCO's World Heritage list, bowing to conservative lawmakers looking for a campaign issue and much to the chagrin of South Koreans who feel emotional wounds from World War II.
NHK - Jan 28
A group of young people have rioted outside a police station in Japan's southwestern city of Okinawa. The riot was reportedly sparked by social media posts of an alleged assault by a police officer.
Japan Times - Jan 28
NHK - Jan 28
Japan's labor ministry says the number of foreign workers in the country hit a record high of more than 1.72 million at the end of October.
Nobita from Japan - Jan 28
NHK - Jan 28
Japanese wheelchair tennis player Kunieda Shingo has won his 11th Australian Open men's singles title.
Japan Times - Jan 27
Naoko Muto feels it is just a matter of luck that the day care center she runs hasn’t had any COVID-19 cases despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
theverge.com - Jan 27
A theme park based around the work of legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli will open on November 1st in Nagakute, Japan, the company’s official Twitter account has announced.