Japan goes forward with Sado gold mine World Heritage bid
Tokyo had been poised to postpone the recommendation but caved in to conservative members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who might use the decision while appealing for votes ahead of upper house elections in July.
The reversal comes mere days ahead of the submissions deadline on Tuesday
South Korea opposes the recommendation, arguing workers from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work in the mines during World War II.
Amid North Korea's successive missile launches and China's increasing military provocations in the region, Japan-South Korea relations, which have been frayed for years now, could deteriorate further.
On Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the government would "work out an effective measure" to achieve the listing, implying that the process would be put on the back burner in the face of South Korea's opposition.
The site, which consists of several gold and silver mines, was the world's largest producer of gold in the 17th century, according to Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs.
Kyodo - Jan 29
Japan will further shorten the quarantine period to seven days from the current 10 for people who have been in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.
NHK - Jan 29
More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.
fxempire.com - Jan 29
The International Monetary Fund urged Japan on Friday to scale back emergency pandemic support, and consider raising taxes on property and capital income once the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced doldrums is firmly in place.
Nikkei - Jan 28
The Japanese government has decided to go ahead with the nomination of a site of former gold mines on Sado Island, part of Niigata Prefecture, for UNESCO's World Heritage list, bowing to conservative lawmakers looking for a campaign issue and much to the chagrin of South Koreans who feel emotional wounds from World War II.
Japan Times - Jan 26
Japan is set to miss a target to give COVID-19 booster shots to almost 15 million people this month after the fast spread of the omicron variant threw initial rollout plans into disarray.
Japan Times - Jan 26
The rapid rise in omicron cases has prompted moves to concentrate medical resources on severely ill patients, amid worries that the health care system will once again be put under dire strain.
China Reports - The BL - Jan 25
The program, Official Development Assistance (ODA), was implemented in December 1979 and has played a major role in China’s economic growth.
Nikkei - Jan 24
Japan will likely expand a quasi-state of emergency to over 30 of the country's 47 prefectures to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus infections after 18 prefectures asked to be included under the measure, senior government officials said Monday.
Kyodo - Jan 24
Japan is considering evacuating its nationals in Ukraine amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion, Japanese government sources said Monday, following such an order by the United States to family members of its embassy staff.
NHK - Jan 24
Incumbent Mayor Toguchi Taketoyo of Nago City, Okinawa Prefecture, supported by ruling parties, has secured his re-election in Sunday's vote.
NHK - Jan 24
Japan's daily coronavirus infections topped 50,000 for the second day in a row on Sunday, as surging cases at schools and workplaces prompted more people to seek tests at community clinics.
NHK - Jan 23
The new US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, arrived in Tokyo on Sunday.
Japan Times - Jan 21
Former House of Councillors lawmaker Anri Kawai was taken to a hospital in Tokyo by an ambulance after overdosing on sleeping pills on Thursday, police sources said Friday.
NHK - Jan 21
Japan's health ministry has approved a plan to expand its coronavirus vaccine rollout program to include children aged 5 to 11.
NHK - Jan 20
The Japanese government has decided to declare a quasi-state of emergency for 13 additional prefectures, including Tokyo, over a surge in coronavirus infections. The declaration will be in place from Friday through February 13.
scmp.com - Jan 20
Fumio Kishida, Japan’s new prime minister, may become the nation’s first leader in the post-Cold-War era to not have visited Washington in the first 10 months of his term, without a specific reason.