Toyota stays world's top seller in 2021

Toyota Motor is once again the number one automaker in the world, claiming the top sales spot in 2021 for the second year in a row.

The group sold nearly 10.5 million vehicles worldwide last year, which is up 10.1 percent from 2020.

The figure includes sales by subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino.

Toyota surpassed its main competitor, Germany's Volkswagen, which delivered over 8.8 million units.

Toyota had suffered parts shortages as the pandemic disrupted the supply chain. Much of its sales growth came in the United States and China as the automaker's output recovered.

Other Japanese car companies also saw strong sales in 2021.

Honda sold about 4.5 million units. Nissan's figure was over 4 million vehicles, and Suzuki delivered around 2.7 million.

However, the outlook remains unclear as the recent surge in infections is causing supply issues for some companies.