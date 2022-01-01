Japan to partner with U.S. on 6G standards for unmanned tech
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications may call on companies to form a consortium toward this end by September.
It will draw from a wide range of industries, including those involved in cellphones, communications devices, automobiles, drones and timepiece manufacturing. The alliance will also invite U.S. partners strong in software and engage in overseas expansion.
Plans are to commercialize technology for chip-scale atomic clocks by fiscal 2025. The atomic clocks work like sensors and are deemed indispensable for real-time remote control.
Sixth-generation communications is expected to be widely adopted around 2030. Such Chinese players as Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings are vying to make their 6G-powered unmanned tech into international standards.
Nokia and AT&T have announced similar initiatives, along with such Japanese groups as NTT Docomo, KDDI and Denso. They will compete against Chinese rivals in the race to set international standards.
Nikkei - Jan 29
Japan and the U.S. will work together to lead the creation of international standards in unmanned technology that uses 6G communications, aiming to keep Chinese companies from dominating a field expected to include self-driving cars and fully automated factories.
republicworld.com - Jan 29
Japan's private company iSpace Inc is planning a series of missions starting with Mission 1 (M1), which is planned for launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.
dw.com - Jan 26
Bugs have long been consumed in Japan, but now the market is growing. Company owners say this is down to the numerous nutritional and environmental benefits of this novel form of protein.
NHK - Jan 22
A powerful earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.6 hit western Japan early on Saturday. Strong jolts were felt in Oita, Miyazaki, Kumamoto and Kochi prefectures. There was no tsunami.
NHK - Jan 22
Japan's Meteorological Agency says a La Nina weather pattern could have contributed to the recent heavy snowfall across wide areas of the country.
Kyodo - Jan 18
The eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga on Saturday that caused tsunami waves of up to around 1 meter to hit parts of Japan's coast stumped weather experts, as volcanic eruptions are said to rarely cause a rise in tide levels.
Japan Today - Jan 17
Japan saw tsunami waves of about 1 meter high in coastal areas on Sunday but no major damage or flooding after the eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga led to evacuation orders for nearly 230,000 citizens.
VICE News - Jan 16
In a small Japanese town with desolate streets and shuttered storefronts, aliens are said to be frequent visitors.
Japan Trail Cam - Jan 15
Putting a whole Pizza in front of a trail cam, or putting a Peanut butter covered watermelon melon out in the woods is not responsible and not a good idea. It harms the animals and just not a good idea.
Japan Times - Jan 14
The abundance of a specific intestinal bacteria known to suppresses the binding of the coronavirus to human cell receptors is likely to play a role in the low COVID-19 mortality rates seen in Asia and Northern Europe, according to a study led by a team of researchers at Nagoya University.
Nikkei - Jan 12
The twin giant pandas born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens last year made their public debut Wednesday, but will be on view for only three days and to a limited number of visitors amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
NHK - Jan 11
Researchers have discovered that snow monkeys living in a mountainous region in central Japan eat fish to survive the harsh winter.
Nikkei - Jan 10
Japan aims to hammer out its very first research and development strategy for nuclear fusion by summer, Nikkei has learned, with the goal of achieving a prototype reactor by around 2050.
NHK - Jan 08
Researchers in Japan estimate that numbers of coronavirus infections in Okinawa, Tokyo and Osaka prefectures are doubling in less than two days amid the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Reuters - Jan 08
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, newly returned to Japan after a 12-day journey into space in December, said being launched into the cosmos was less scary than riding a rollercoaster and made him obsessed with Earth.
NHK - Jan 05
Cars of the future will be heavily dependent on the internet for navigation and other basic operations. But that will also make them vulnerable to hacking attacks capable of causing serious damage.