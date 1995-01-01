If you lose a wallet or a phone in Japan, you will most likely be reunited with it. The country has one of the most effective Lost and Found processes in the world. The success of the system relies not only on the honesty of the finders, but also on a national culture of reporting, cataloguing, and storing lost property.

Why it's almost impossible to lose things in Japan

BBC Reel - Jan 29

If you lose a wallet or a phone in Japan, you will most likely be reunited with it. The country has one of the most effective Lost and Found processes in the world. The success of the system relies not only on the honesty of the finders, but also on a national culture of reporting, cataloguing, and storing lost property. If you lose a wallet or a phone in Japan, you will most likely be reunited with it. The country has one of the most effective Lost and Found processes in the world. The success of the system relies not only on the honesty of the finders, but also on a national culture of reporting, cataloguing, and storing lost property.

Studio Ghibli’s theme park to open in Japan on November 1st

theverge.com - Jan 27

A theme park based around the work of legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli will open on November 1st in Nagakute, Japan, the company’s official Twitter account has announced. A theme park based around the work of legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli will open on November 1st in Nagakute, Japan, the company’s official Twitter account has announced.

‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project launches at Haneda Airport

internationalairportreview.com - Jan 27

Tokyo Haneda Airport has welcomed the ‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project, formed of multiple artists and creators who have created works based on the various aspects of Japanese culture. Tokyo Haneda Airport has welcomed the ‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project, formed of multiple artists and creators who have created works based on the various aspects of Japanese culture.

Japanese SAMURAI CASTLE RUINS that blew our minds!

OshareJapan - Jan 26

It’s not every day that you find a castle on stilts, let alone one on top of a rock on top of a mountain. It’s not every day that you find a castle on stilts, let alone one on top of a rock on top of a mountain.

Heavy Snowfall in a Japanese Traditional Village, Shirakawa-go, World Heritage Site

Kuga's Travel - Jan 26

Shirakawa-go(白川郷) lies in the mountain area in Gifu, and it's recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1995. Shirakawa-go(白川郷) lies in the mountain area in Gifu, and it's recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1995.

Japan's largest business lobby calls for lifting foreigner entry ban

Kyodo - Jan 25

Japan's largest business lobby on Monday called on the government to lift the entry ban on nonresident foreigners aimed at keeping the Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay and preventing its spread now that domestic infections are mostly being caused by the highly transmissible strain. Japan's largest business lobby on Monday called on the government to lift the entry ban on nonresident foreigners aimed at keeping the Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay and preventing its spread now that domestic infections are mostly being caused by the highly transmissible strain.

Osaka to Tokyo by Japan Airlines Best Economy Class

Solo Travel Japan - Jan 24

Japan Airlines operates A350 in major domestic routes in Japan. They offer comfortable seats, large windows and aircraft cameras. Japan Airlines operates A350 in major domestic routes in Japan. They offer comfortable seats, large windows and aircraft cameras.

Japanese Train Ice Bridge Crossing | JR Tadami Line

ONLY in JAPAN * GO - Jan 24

Welcome to Fukushima! This is the Tarami River bridge and it's a special moment because in about five minutes a train is going to cross this bridge. Welcome to Fukushima! This is the Tarami River bridge and it's a special moment because in about five minutes a train is going to cross this bridge.

This Japanese Restaurant Has a Real Fishing Boat Inside! | Retro Izakaya in Otaru, Hokkaido

Japan by Food - Jan 24

In today’s video, Shizuka Anderson visits Otaru City in Hokkaido, the northernmost prefecture of Japan, for a unique Japanese Izakaya Bar Experience. In today’s video, Shizuka Anderson visits Otaru City in Hokkaido, the northernmost prefecture of Japan, for a unique Japanese Izakaya Bar Experience.

Kabuki-za October 2021 [Kabuki Reviews]

Kabuki In-Depth - Jan 24

We take a look at the kabuki performances at the Tokyo Kabuki-za this last October, including the plays Shihei no Nana Warai, Koheiji Gaiden, Shōchikubai Yushima no Kakegaku, Niwaka Jishi, Tachi Nusubito and Kisen, by actors such as Matsumoto Hakuō II, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, Onoe Kikugorō VII and Onoe Ukon II. We take a look at the kabuki performances at the Tokyo Kabuki-za this last October, including the plays Shihei no Nana Warai, Koheiji Gaiden, Shōchikubai Yushima no Kakegaku, Niwaka Jishi, Tachi Nusubito and Kisen, by actors such as Matsumoto Hakuō II, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, Onoe Kikugorō VII and Onoe Ukon II.

Japanese Girl Reacts to PANDA EXPRESS in Japan

with me JAPAN - Jan 22

There are so many Chinese food restaurant in Japan but Panda Express is something special for me maybe which is because it gives me some nostalgia of my life in America!????????????(or the panda character has some magical power????⭐️) There are so many Chinese food restaurant in Japan but Panda Express is something special for me maybe which is because it gives me some nostalgia of my life in America!????????????(or the panda character has some magical power????⭐️)

Walk on a heavy snowy day in Kyoto Japan

VIRTUAL KYOTO - Jan 21

A heavy snow warning was issued in the morning in Kyoto city, and snow makeup was applied to the area around Gion, which is rarely seen. A heavy snow warning was issued in the morning in Kyoto city, and snow makeup was applied to the area around Gion, which is rarely seen.

Riding Japan's Snowy Sleeper Train Express | Sunrise Izumo

Solo Solo Travel - Jan 21

Today we are going to be riding the Sunrise Izumo Sleeper Train to head out to the Snowy landscapes of Japan. Today we are going to be riding the Sunrise Izumo Sleeper Train to head out to the Snowy landscapes of Japan.

Best Things to Do in Kyoto & Kyoto Attractions

tourandtravel - Jan 21

Kyoto is one of very few cities that avoided destruction during the Second World War. With its 2000 temples and shrines, it is considered the cultural capital of Japan. Kyoto is one of very few cities that avoided destruction during the Second World War. With its 2000 temples and shrines, it is considered the cultural capital of Japan.

Inside Japan's Craziest Store | Village Vanguard

Tokyo Lens Explore - Jan 21

Today we are (Finally) doing our walk through Japan's Craziest store; Village Vanguard and we have it all to ourselves! Today we are (Finally) doing our walk through Japan's Craziest store; Village Vanguard and we have it all to ourselves!