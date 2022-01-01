Football: Japan women book 9th straight World Cup berth

Nadeshiko Japan qualified for football's Women's World Cup on Sunday with a 7-0 Asian Cup quarterfinal win against Thailand in Navi Mumbai, India.

The tournament is doubling as a qualifier for next year's World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Japan, ranked 13th in the world and aiming for their third straight Asian championship, opened the scoring on the first of Yuika Sugasawa's four goals.