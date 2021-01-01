Visiting Japan’s Winter Village | Ginzan Onsen
Solo Solo Travel -- Jan 30
Today, I went on a day trip to visit the Famous Winter Village of Ginzan Onsen.
State schools in Japan short of 2,558 teachers
Japan Times - Jan 31
State-run schools in Japan were short of 2,558 teachers at the start of the current school year in April 2021, a survey by the education ministry showed Monday.
Omicron lung damage 'milder than Delta in animals'
NHK - Jan 31
A group of international researchers says that studies it conducted show the Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes less severe symptoms in the lungs of hamsters than the Delta variant.
Japanese Schoolgirl Turns Herself In For THIS Reason...
Joey - Jan 31
A Japanese schoolgirl was detained and arrested for one of the most ridiculous reasons ever conceived...
Eruption of the Sakurajima volcano!! (Jan.28, 2022) Kagoshima, JAPAN
FA Weather - Jan 31
Eruption of the Sakurajima volcano. The volcano throws plumes of smoke and ash into the air. The volcano is located off the coast of #Kagoshima, a city of about 600,000 people.
The Japanese Government Gives you THIS if you get Covid
Sharmeleon - Jan 31
If you catch Covid in Japan, the Japanese government will give you a FREE care package for your quarantine!
A Little Creepy Overnight Ferry in Japan | Kobe to Miyazaki
Solo Travel Japan - Jan 31
I tried Second Class on the old overnight ferry from Kobe to Miyazaki.
Football: Japan women book 9th straight World Cup berth
Kyodo - Jan 31
Nadeshiko Japan qualified for football's Women's World Cup on Sunday with a 7-0 Asian Cup quarterfinal win against Thailand in Navi Mumbai, India.
5 Moments that Make a Japanese Girl's Heart Skipped a Beat
with me JAPAN - Jan 31
What makes Japanese girls have butterflies in their stomach?????
Japanese Geography and its effects on Japanese Culture
Taiji ́s Kitchen - Jan 31
In this video, I am about Japanese geography and how it effects its culture, architecture, peoples´ mind-set and food.
Fried Oyster | Japanese food | KAKIFURAI
Kimono Mom - Jan 29
Today, we made Fried Oyster called KAKIFURAI in Japanese. It's Perfect for winter and easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
Post offices suspend services amid pandemic
NHK - Jan 29
Dozens of post offices in Japan have been forced to suspend in-person services amid the latest wave of coronavirus infections.
COVID surge denies dialysis patients hospital care
NHK - Jan 29
Doctors in Japan say the recent surge in coronavirus cases is keeping dialysis patients from being hospitalized in Tokyo and elsewhere, even if they have tested positive for the virus.
Olympian Ai Fukuhara as first WTT Japan General Manager
insidersport.com - Jan 29
World Table Tennis (WTT) has appointed Ai Fukuhara as the organisation’s first-ever General Manager in Japan. The ex-table tennis player and Olympic medalist will look to create tournament opportunities, drive sponsorship and investment efforts, supporting the sport’s growth, and boost media rights sales in the country.
Japan to cut quarantine for COVID close contacts to 7 days from 10
Kyodo - Jan 29
Japan will further shorten the quarantine period to seven days from the current 10 for people who have been in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.
Okinawa residents file mass lawsuit over US base
NHK - Jan 29
More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.
