Japanese Schoolgirl Turns Herself In For THIS Reason...
Joey -- Jan 31
A Japanese schoolgirl was detained and arrested for one of the most ridiculous reasons ever conceived...
State schools in Japan short of 2,558 teachers
Japan Times - Jan 31
State-run schools in Japan were short of 2,558 teachers at the start of the current school year in April 2021, a survey by the education ministry showed Monday.
Japanese Schoolgirl Turns Herself In For THIS Reason...
A Japanese schoolgirl was detained and arrested for one of the most ridiculous reasons ever conceived...
Japanese Geography and its effects on Japanese Culture
Taiji ́s Kitchen - Jan 31
In this video, I am about Japanese geography and how it effects its culture, architecture, peoples´ mind-set and food.
Fried Oyster | Japanese food | KAKIFURAI
Kimono Mom - Jan 29
Today, we made Fried Oyster called KAKIFURAI in Japanese. It's Perfect for winter and easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!
Day cares struggle to stay open as COVID-19 surges across Japan
Japan Times - Jan 27
Naoko Muto feels it is just a matter of luck that the day care center she runs hasn’t had any COVID-19 cases despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
19-year-old student says she cheated on exam alone
NHK - Jan 27
Japanese police sources say a 19-year-old college student has admitted to using a smartphone to cheat on a recent standardized university entrance exam.
After sexist flap, women overtake men in Japan med school acceptance
Nikkei - Jan 27
For what appears to be the first time, the acceptance rate for women has exceeded that for men at Japanese medical schools.
Abandoned elementary school | 1980s classroom time capsule
franklin the woman - Jan 27
Let's walk through an abandoned elementary school in Nara prefecture. The school was open from 1957 until it closed in 1987.
University entrance exam taker may have cheated
NHK - Jan 27
A Japanese university entrance examinee reportedly sent images of test questions to university students who may have answered them during the exam.
The Love of the Courtesan and the Sardine Seller EXPLAINED・Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami (1954)
Kabuki In-Depth - Jan 26
Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami ("The Sardine Seller and the Net of Love") is the greatest contribution of novelist Yukio Mishima to kabuki, and one of the most important plays since the end of the Meiji period. It is also a treasured work of the Nakamuraya repertoire.
Rinko-san Wants to Try - EP1 | She Wants To Try | Japanese Drama
Viki Global TV - Jan 26
Rinko Amaki (Takada Kaho) is a successful 27-year-old woman who works at a busy wedding planning agency.
Benefits of Video Games For Kids & Adults
newsonjapan.com - Jan 26
Frequent components of these simulated worlds may give actual advantages in real life, even though they are derided as unsophisticated or the realm of couch potatoes.
Record 300 day-care centers in Japan shut due to pandemic
Kyodo - Jan 25
A record 327 day-care centers have temporarily shut down in Japan as the coronavirus resurgence grips the country, the health ministry said Monday, causing a headache for working parents.
Kyushu drives changes to school rules to ensure freedoms are respected
Japan Times - Jan 24
Saga and Nagasaki prefectures have asked their schools to review their regulations that require students to wear white underwear, prompting them to make revisions.
Kyoto University : Our Research Life
Kyoto University - Jan 24
This video is an introduction for applicants for Kyoto University’s graduate school.
