Japanese Cabinet approves bid for controversial mine for Unesco heritage
daijiworld.com -- Feb 01
The Japanese Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bid to push for a former gold mine linked to wartime forced labour to be included in the Unesco World Heritage list, according to a local media report.
Tokyo plans to deliver a letter of recommendation to the Unesco World Heritage Centre later in the day.
On January 27, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans to nominate the mine on Sado Island for the 2023 Unesco heritage list despite South Korea's strong protest.
The South Korean government immediately expressed "strong regret" over the decision and called in its Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi to lodge a protest.
More than a thousand Koreans were forced into hard labour at the mine on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture.
The move is expected to deepen diplomatic rifts between Seoul and Tokyo over shared history.
政府は、新潟県の「佐渡島の金山」を世界文化遺産の候補としてユネスコに推薦することを決定しました。 - 日テレNEWS
Japan adopts Xinjiang resolution but sidesteps criticism of China
The lower house of Japan's parliament on Tuesday adopted a resolution expressing concern over Uyghur and Hong Kong human rights, just days before China opens the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Post offices suspend services amid pandemic
Dozens of post offices in Japan have been forced to suspend in-person services amid the latest wave of coronavirus infections.
Japan to cut quarantine for COVID close contacts to 7 days from 10
Japan will further shorten the quarantine period to seven days from the current 10 for people who have been in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.
Okinawa residents file mass lawsuit over US base
More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.
IMF urges Japan to scale back pandemic support, raise taxes in long run
The International Monetary Fund urged Japan on Friday to scale back emergency pandemic support, and consider raising taxes on property and capital income once the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced doldrums is firmly in place.
Japan goes forward with Sado gold mine World Heritage bid
The Japanese government has decided to go ahead with the nomination of a site of former gold mines on Sado Island, part of Niigata Prefecture, for UNESCO's World Heritage list, bowing to conservative lawmakers looking for a campaign issue and much to the chagrin of South Koreans who feel emotional wounds from World War II.
Japan set to miss booster target as omicron muddles rollout plan
Japan is set to miss a target to give COVID-19 booster shots to almost 15 million people this month after the fast spread of the omicron variant threw initial rollout plans into disarray.
Japan moves to focus resources on severe COVID-19 patients
The rapid rise in omicron cases has prompted moves to concentrate medical resources on severely ill patients, amid worries that the health care system will once again be put under dire strain.
China to lose 4 decade old financial help from Japan
The program, Official Development Assistance (ODA), was implemented in December 1979 and has played a major role in China’s economic growth.
Japan to expand COVID measures to over 30 of 47 prefectures
Japan will likely expand a quasi-state of emergency to over 30 of the country's 47 prefectures to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus infections after 18 prefectures asked to be included under the measure, senior government officials said Monday.
Japan eyes evacuating nationals in Ukraine amid military tensions
Japan is considering evacuating its nationals in Ukraine amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion, Japanese government sources said Monday, following such an order by the United States to family members of its embassy staff.
Incumbent wins in Nago mayoral election
Incumbent Mayor Toguchi Taketoyo of Nago City, Okinawa Prefecture, supported by ruling parties, has secured his re-election in Sunday's vote.
Japan's surge in cases pushes up demand for tests
Japan's daily coronavirus infections topped 50,000 for the second day in a row on Sunday, as surging cases at schools and workplaces prompted more people to seek tests at community clinics.
New US ambassador to Japan arrives in Tokyo
The new US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, arrived in Tokyo on Sunday.
Former lawmaker Anri Kawai taken to Tokyo hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills
Former House of Councillors lawmaker Anri Kawai was taken to a hospital in Tokyo by an ambulance after overdosing on sleeping pills on Thursday, police sources said Friday.
