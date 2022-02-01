Crew on ASDF's F-15 remain missing

The two personnel on a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet believed to have crashed into the Sea of Japan on Monday remain unaccounted for.

The jet dropped off radar shortly after taking off from Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan. Parts of the aircraft were later found in the sea.

The Air Self-Defense Force says the crewmembers are Colonel Tanaka Koji and Captain Ueta Ryusei.

The ASDF says the craft was among the four F-15s taking part in a training session. It also says that shortly after the jet took off, an air traffic controller at the base spotted an orange light in the direction where it headed.

Base officials then tried but failed to make contact with the crew. They say they did not receive any bailout distress signal.

The Defense Ministry has dispatched a search team from the Air and Maritime Self-Defense Forces. The Coast Guard has also joined the effort.