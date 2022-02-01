Japan to open border for 400 more students

The Japanese government is exempting hundreds of foreign students from an entry ban imposed in late November. More than 100,000 others remain locked out of the country.

Education Ministry officials say about 400 can now come to study because it serves the public interest and is a matter of urgency. A total of 87 foreign students with Japanese government scholarships have already been exempted.

Authorities imposed the ban, which effectively blocks entry to non-resident foreigners, at the end of November in light of the Omicron coronavirus variant. It's scheduled to run through February.

Scholars and students have been urging the government to ease the restriction.

Officials across Japan confirmed over 80,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. 804 people are in serious condition, up 21 from Monday.