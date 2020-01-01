Why Kyoto's Traditional Homes Are Going EXTINCT
Abroad in Japan -- Feb 04
Kyoto's traditional townhouses (Machiya) are stunning to behold and amazing to stay in overnight. However, they're disappearing at a worrying rate.
We go inside and discover the 5 characteristics that make up a Kyoto townhouse and uncover why they've become endangered.
Ex-Yamato worker gets 27 years in prison for murder
Japan Today - Feb 04
The Kobe District Court has sentenced a former part-time worker at Yamato Transport Co to 27 years in prison for the murder of one colleague and the attempted murder of another co-worker in Kobe in 2020.
Kyoto's traditional townhouses (Machiya) are stunning to behold and amazing to stay in overnight. However, they're disappearing at a worrying rate.
Narita temple scales down annual bean-throwing ceremony
NHK - Feb 04
A Buddhist temple near Tokyo held its annual bean-throwing ceremony on Thursday, the last day of winter in the traditional Japanese calendar. The ritual is performed to drive away evil spirits and bring good luck.
Demon Slayer Cosplayer Arrested for Anti-Vax Riot in Japan
Joey - Feb 02
A Demon Slayer fan and Rengoku cosplayer tried to start a riot in Japan against the pandemic which lead to the most embarrassing arrest in recorded human history lol.
Shintaro Ishihara, hawkish former governor of Tokyo, dies at 89
Nikkei - Feb 02
Author and former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, who left his mark on Japanese politics as a staunch hawk and whose nationalistic views often ruffled the feathers of Japan's neighbors, has died, a source close to him said Tuesday. He was 89.
The Japanese Government Gives you THIS if you get Covid
Sharmeleon - Jan 31
If you catch Covid in Japan, the Japanese government will give you a FREE care package for your quarantine!
5 Moments that Make a Japanese Girl's Heart Skipped a Beat
with me JAPAN - Jan 31
What makes Japanese girls have butterflies in their stomach?????
Young people riot at Okinawa police station
NHK - Jan 28
A group of young people have rioted outside a police station in Japan's southwestern city of Okinawa. The riot was reportedly sparked by social media posts of an alleged assault by a police officer.
Number of foreign workers in Japan hit record high
NHK - Jan 28
Japan's labor ministry says the number of foreign workers in the country hit a record high of more than 1.72 million at the end of October.
Being a Popular Porn Actor in Japan
Nobita from Japan - Jan 28
"That sounds like a dream job for all men!" The pay of a male actor at best would be about a twentieth of the actres.
Japan high court orders damages in high-profile alleged rape case
laprensalatina.com - Jan 26
A Japanese high court Tuesday ordered 3.3 million yen (nearly $29,000) in damages to a female reporter in a high-profile rape case that sparked the #MeToo movement in the country.
17-year-old boy assaulted after asking man to stop smoking on train
Japan Today - Jan 26
Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who asked him to stop smoking on a train.
TikTok secretly paid influencers to boost content in Japan
Nikkei - Jan 25
The Japanese operator of the popular video-sharing app TikTok was discovered to have paid influencers to post videos on Twitter without informing the audience about the sponsored content, a practice that may have violated industry rules against stealth marketing.
Everything That Men Should Know About P0rn Actresses
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jan 24
Nowadays Japanese porn is very popular all over the world. The renowned adult site, Pornohub, have reported that the most searchd word on the site is Japanese.
Japan's Abandoned Strip Clubs
Flipside Japan - Jan 24
Japan is known for its beautiful and unique abandoned buildings and the country has two particularly famous abandoned strip clubs.
Love is Blind: Japan | Official Trailer | Netflix
Netflix - Jan 24
Is love really blind? The reality show Love is Blind is coming to Japan!
